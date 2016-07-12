Mini Barn Quilt

Use solid fabrics and vertical line quilting to add modern flair to a mini that mimics a barn quilt. Fabrics are from the Bella Solids collection by Moda Fabrics .

Designer: Megan Pitz of Canoe Ridge Creations

Materials

12--fat quarters (18×21" pieces) of assorted solids (four each for positions 1, 2, and 3) (blocks)

1-1⁄2 yard solid light gray (binding and backing)

34" square batting

Finished quilt: 26" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

From each position 1 fat quarter, cut:

5--3-1⁄2" squares

From each position 2 fat quarter, cut:

10--4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally to form 20 triangles

16--2-5⁄8" squares

From each position 3 fat quarter, cut:

8--2-5⁄8×4-3⁄4" rectangles

From solid light gray, cut:

1--34" square for backing

3--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

The following instructions result in one block. Repeat to make four blocks total.

1. Gather five matching position 1 squares, 20 triangles and 16 squares from the same position 2 solid, and eight matching position 3 rectangles.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, sew two triangles to opposite edges of a position 1 square. Add two more triangles to remaining square edges to make a Square-in-a-Square block. If necessary, trim block to 4-3⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five matching blocks total.

100589783_d1_600.jpg

3. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each position 2 square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

4. Align a marked square with top edge of a position 3 rectangle (Diagram 2; note direction of marked line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

100589784_d2_600.jpg

5. Align a second marked square with bottom edge of Step 4 rectangle (Diagram 2; again note direction of marked line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a left-hand segment. The segment should be 2-5⁄8×4-3⁄4"including seam allowances.

6. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to make four left-hand segments total.

7. Referring to Diagram 3 for direction of marked diagonal lines and pressing, repeat steps 4 and 5 to make four right-hand segments.

100589785_d3_600.jpg

8. Aligning long edges and nesting seams, sew together a left-hand segment and a right-hand segment to make a chevron unit (Diagram 4); press seam open. Chevron unit should be 4-3⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four chevron units total.

100589786_d4_600.jpg

9. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together Square-in-a-Square blocks and chevron units in three rows, noting the orientation of the chevron units. Press seams toward chevron units. Join rows to make a block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 13-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100589787_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in two rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in opposite directions.

100589788_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seam in one direction. The quilt top should be 26" square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Megan Pitz quilted her project with straight vertical lines 1⁄2" apart.