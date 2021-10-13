Love to Pieces

Adorn your Valentine's Day table with a topper in a seasonal color palette of red, pink, and white. Fabrics are from the One Fine Day collection by Bonnie & Camille for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by: Christmas Glow from designer Kelli Marshall of Simply Mackbeth Design Co.

Quilt tester: Sarah Huechteman

Finished size: 28-1/2" square

Finished blocks: Square-in-a-Square — 6" square; Plus Sign— 8" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1/8 yard red polka dot (units, plus sign block)

1/4 yard each solid white, red grid print, and pink floral (units, plus sign block, Square-in-a-Square blocks)

solid white, red grid print, and pink floral (units, plus sign block, Square-in-a-Square blocks) 1/2 yard coral print (units)

1/3 yard each red floral and red stripe (Square-in-a-Square blocks, binding)

red floral and red stripe (Square-in-a-Square blocks, binding) 1 yard backing fabric

36"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From red polka dot, cut:

1—2-1/2 ×8-1/2" rectangle

2—2-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangles

4—1-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangles

4—1-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangles

From solid white, cut:

2—3-1/2 ×16" strips

8—3-1/2" squares

From red grid print, cut:

1—2-1/2 ×28" strip

1—2-1/2 ×16" strip

2—1-1/2 ×28" strips

4—1-1/2 ×8-1/2" rectangles

From coral print, cut:

4—3-1/2 ×28" strips

From red floral, cut:

16—4" squares

From pink floral, cut:

4—6-1/2" squares

From red stripe, cut:

3—2-1/2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Units and Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a red polka dot 1-1/2 × 3-1/2" rectangle and a solid white 3-1/2" square. Add a red polka dot 1-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangle to left-hand edge to make a corner unit. The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four corner units total.

Love to Pieces

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together a red grid print 1-1/2 ×28" strip and a coral print 3-1/2×28" strip to make Strip Set A. Repeat to make a second A strip set. Cut strip sets into eight 6-1/2"-wide A units total.

Love to Pieces

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together solid white 3-1/2×16" strips and red grid print 2-1/2×16" strip to make Strip Set B. Cut strip sets into four 3-1/2"-wide B units total.

Love to Pieces

4. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together remaining coral print 3-1/2× 28" strips and red grid print 2-1/2×28" strip to make Strip Set C. Cut strip sets into four 6-1/2"-wide C units total.

Love to Pieces

5. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together a red grid print 1-1/2×8-1/2" rectangle and a B unit to make a side unit. The unit should be 4-1/2×8-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four side units total.

Love to Pieces

6. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each red floral 4" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

7. Align two marked red floral squares with opposite corners of a pink floral 6-1/2" square (Diagram 6; note direction of marked lines). Sew on marked lines. Trim seam allowances to 1/4". Press open attached triangles. Add marked red floral squares to remaining corners to make a Square-in-a-Square block. The block should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Square-in-a-Square blocks total.

Love to Pieces

8. Referring to Diagram 7, lay out remaining solid white 3-1/2" squares, red polka dot 2-1/2×3-1/2" rectangles, and red polka dot 2-1/2×8-1/2" rectangle in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a plus sign block. The block should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Love to Pieces

Assemble Table Topper Top

1. Referring to Table Topper Assembly Diagram, lay out corner units, A units, side units, blocks, and C units in five rows.

Love to Pieces

2. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams open. Join rows to make table topper top. Press seams open to finish table topper top.

Finish Table Topper

1. Layer table topper top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Quilt tester Sarah Huechteman machine-quilted lines diagonally every 2" across the table topper top to create a grid design.