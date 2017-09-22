Love for Autumn

Careful color placement in the three blocks emphasizes an X and O pattern. Color choices give this table runner a decidedly fall look. Fabrics are from the In Bloom collection by Sandra Clemons for Michael Miller Fabrics .

Inspired by Mosaic Snowflake from designer Jenn Nevitt

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

* 5⁄8 yard solid white (blocks)

* 2--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) orange prints (blocks)

* 2--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) green prints (blocks)

* 1⁄2 yard green print No. 3 (blocks, sashing)

* 2--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) maroon prints (blocks)

* 1⁄2 yard maroon print No. 3 (blocks, border)

* 1--9×21" piece (fat eighth) white print (blocks)

* 2--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) red prints (blocks)

* 1⁄2 yard binding fabric

* 1-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

* 31×65" batting

Finished quilt: 22-1⁄2×56-1⁄2"

Finished block: 16" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid white, cut:

* 60--2-7⁄8" squares

* 12--2-1⁄2" squares

From orange print No. 1, cut:

* 20--2-7⁄8" squares

From orange print No. 2, cut:

* 16--2-7⁄8" squares

From green print No. 1, cut:

* 12--2-7⁄8" squares

From green print No. 2, cut:

* 12--2-7⁄8" squares

From green print No. 3, cut:

* 12--2-7⁄8" squares

* 10--1-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" strips

From maroon print No. 1, cut:

* 8--2-7⁄8" squares

From maroon print No. 2, cut:

* 8--2-7⁄8" squares

From maroon print No. 3, cut:

* 4--2-1⁄2×42" strips for border

* 8--2-7⁄8" squares

From white print, cut:

* 12--2-7⁄8" squares

From red print No. 1, cut:

* 8--2-7⁄8" squares

From red print No. 2, cut:

* 4--2-7⁄8" squares

* 8--1-1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

* 5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of eight solid white 2-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked solid white square atop an orange print No. 1-2-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line; press open to make two A triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580734_d1_web.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make 16 A triangle-squares total.

4. Using remaining 2-7⁄8" squares in the following color combinations, mark a diagonal line on wrong side of the lighter print squares. Layer marked lighter print squares with darker print squares, sew, and cut as in Step 2 to make the specified number of triangle-squares.

* 24-solid white and green print No. 1 (B)

* 24-solid white and green print No. 2 (C)

* 8-solid white and maroon print No. 1 (D)

* 8-orange print No. 1 and maroon print No. 1 (E)

* 8-white print and maroon print No. 3 (F)

* 24-solid white and green print No. 3 (G)

* 8-white print and orange print No. 2 (H)

* 8-maroon print No. 3 and orange print No. 2 (I)

* 8-solid white and orange print No. 2 (J)

* 8-solid white and red print No. 1 (K)

* 8-orange print No. 2 and red print No. 1 (L)

* 4-white print and red print No. 2 (M)

* 4-white print and orange print No. 1 (N)

* 4-red print No. 2 and orange print No. 1 (O)

* 8-solid white and maroon print No. 2 (P)

* 8-orange print No. 1 and maroon print No. 2 (Q)

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather one solid white 2-1⁄2" square and the 15 triangle-squares shown on Diagram 2.

100580735_d2_web.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2 for triangle-square orientation, lay out pieces in rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a unit. The unit should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four matching units total.

4. Join units in pairs. Join pairs to make a block. The block should be 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

5. Referring to Diagram 3 and Diagram 4, repeat steps 1–4 to make two more blocks.

100580738_d3_web.jpg

100580739_d4_web.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, green print No. 3-1-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" strips, and red print No. 2-1-1⁄2" squares in seven rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams toward green print strips.

100580736_qad_web.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 18-1⁄2×52-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Cut and piece maroon print No. 3-2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

* 2--2-1⁄2×52-1⁄2" border strips

* 2--2-1⁄2×22-1⁄2" border strips

4. Add long maroon print border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short maroon print border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border. The quilt top should be 22-1⁄2×56-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.