Log Cabin Table Topper

The colors in these Log Cabin blocks are similar in value, but each round is clearly visible because the colors are opposites on the color wheel. The festive four-block table topper features the Holiday Splendor collection by Yolanda Fundora for Blank Quilting.

Inspired by "Stepping Stones" from designer Mabeth Oxenreider

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

6" square red floral (blocks)

1/8 yard red print (blocks)

1/8 yard green-and-black print (blocks)

8" square brown print (sashing)

Scrap of green print (sashing)

6" square brown-and-black print (sashing)

21" square backing fabric

21" square batting

Finished quilt: 16" square

Finished block: 7" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From red floral, cut:

4-2-1/2" squares for block center

From red print, cut:

8--1x7-1/2" rectangles for position 6

8--1x6-1/2" rectangles for position 5

8--1x3-1/2" rectangles for position 2

8--1x2-1/2" rectangles for position 1

From green-and-black print, cut:

8--2x6-1/2" rectangles for position 4

8--2x3-1/2" rectangles for position 3

From brown print, cut:

5--2-1/2" sashing squares

From green print, cut:

4--1x2-1/2" sashing rectangles

From brown-and-black print, cut:

4--2-1/2" sashing squares

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew red print position 1 rectangles to opposite edges of red floral 2-1/2" square block center (Diagram 1). Press seams toward rectangles.

img_log-cabinlg_ss3d1.jpg

2. Add red print position 2 rectangles to remaining edges. Press seams toward rectangles (Diagram 2).

img_log-cabinlg_ss3d2.jpg

3. Continue in same manner, adding remaining rectangles in numerical order, to make a block (Diagram 3). Press all seams away from block center. The block should be 7-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_log-cabinlg_ss3d3.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Sashing Units

1. Sew together a brown print sashing square and a green print sashing rectangle to make a sashing unit (Diagram 4). Press seam toward square. The sashing unit should be 3x2-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_log-cabinlg_ss3d4.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make four sashing units total.

Assemble Quit Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, sashing units, remaining brown print sashing square, and brown-and-black print sashing squares in three horizontal rows.

img_log-cabinlg_ss5.jpg

2. Sew together sashing units and squares in each row. Press seams toward sashing units.

3. Join all pieces in Row 1; do not stitch into 1/4" seam allowance on outer edge of brown-and-black print sashing square (yellow dots on Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams open. Repeat to join pieces in Row 3.

4. Join pieces in Row 2. Press seams open.

5. Sew all rows together to complete the quilt top; do not stitch into 1/4" seam allowance on outer edge of brown-and-black print sashing squares (yellow dots on Quilt Assembly Diagram) to complete quilt top. Press all seams open.

Finish Quilt

The featured quilt is not bound in a traditional manner. Instead, it has a knife-edge self binding. To finish your quilt with the same technique, complete the following steps.

1. Place batting on your work surface. Lay backing fabric right side up atop batting. Center quilt top over backing with right side down; pin or baste layers together.

2. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together through all layers, pivoting at corners and leaving a 5" opening along one block edge for turning.

img_log-cabinlg_ss6.jpg

3. Trim batting and backing fabric even with quilt top edges. Then carefully trim batting close to seam line. Trim across outer corners to reduce bulk.