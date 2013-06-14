Log Cabin Table Runner

Stitch a 12-block table runner using Log Cabin blocks in two colorways. By using a color scheme of purple, green, and cream, designer Debbie Beaves stitched a season-spanning table runner that shows off her Dolce collection for RJR Fabrics .

Designer: Debbie Beaves of Violet Patch Quilts, LLC

Materials

9x22" piece (fat eighth) purple floral (blocks, outer border)

1/8 yard each of cream tone-on-tone and mottled cream (blocks)

5/8 yard purple print (blocks, outer border, binding)

1/4 yard light purple print (blocks)

1/4 yard tan print No. 1 (blocks)

1-1/4 yards tan print No. 2 (blocks, inner border)

1/4 yard light green print (blocks)

3/8 yard green print (blocks, inner border)

1/8 yard green floral (blocks)

1-3/8 yards purple border print (outer border)

1-5/8 yards backing fabric

32x56" batting

Finished table runner: 25-1/4x49-1/4"

Finished block: 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut the purple border print lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From purple floral, cut:

4--4-3/8" squares

6--2-1/2" squares

From cream tone-on-tone, cut:

12--1-1/2x2-1/2" rectangles for position 1

From mottled cream, cut:

12--1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles for position 2

From purple print, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--1-1/2x39-1/2" strips for outer border

2--1-1/2x25-1/4" strips for outer border

6--1-1/2x6-1/2" rectangles for position 8B

4--1-1/2x4-3/8" rectangles for outer border

6--1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles for position 3A

From light purple print, cut:

6--1-1/2x5-1/2" rectangles for position 7B

6--1-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles for position 4A

From tan print No. 1, cut:

12--1-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles for position 5

From tan print No. 2, cut:

2--1-1/2x36-1/2" strips for inner border

2--1-1/2x12-1/2" strips for inner border

12--1-1/2x5-1/2" rectangles for position 6

4--1-1/2" squares for inner border

From light green print, cut:

6--1-1/2x5-1/2" rectangles for position 7A

6--1-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles for position 4B

From green print, cut:

2--1x36-1/2" strips for inner border

2--1x15-1/2" strips for inner border

6--1-1/2x6-1/2" rectangles for position 8A

6--1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles for position 3B

4--1x1-1/2" rectangles for inner border

From green floral, cut:

6--2-1/2" squares

From purple border print, fussy-cut along same portion of stripe for each:

2--4-3/8x39-1/2" strips for outer border

2--4-3/8x15-1/2" strips for outer border

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a purple floral 2-1/2" square and a position 1 cream tone-on-tone rectangle to make a unit (Diagram 1). Press seam toward rectangle. Join a position 2 mottled cream rectangle to right-hand edge of unit to make a purple floral block center. Press seam toward position 2 rectangle. Repeat to make six purple floral block centers total.

img_log-cabin-runnerlg_3.jpg

2. Sew a purple print position 3A rectangle to bottom edge of a purple floral block center (Diagram 2). Press seam toward position 3A rectangle. Add a light purple print position 4A rectangle to left-hand edge; press.

img_log-cabin-runnerlg_3a.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, continue adding A and tan print rectangles in numerical order to make a Log Cabin A block. Press all seams away from block center. The Log Cabin A block should be 61/2" square including seam allowances.

img_log-cabin-runnerlg_3b.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make six Log Cabin A blocks total.

5. Repeat Step 1 using green floral 2-1/2" squares to make six green floral block centers total (Diagram 4).

img_log-cabin-runnerlg_3c.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 5, repeat steps 2 and 3 with B and tan print rectangles to make six Log Cabin B blocks total.

img_log-cabin-runnerlg_3d.jpg

Assemble Table Runner Center

Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out blocks in six rows. Join blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make table runner center. Press seams in one direction. The table runner center should be 12-1/2x36-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_log-cabin-runnerlg_4_0.jpg

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Aligning long edges, join a green print 1x36-1/2" strip and a tan print No. 2-1-1/2x36-1/2" strip to make a long pieced inner border strip. Press seam toward green print. Repeat to make a second long pieced inner border strip.

2. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, join a tan print No. 2-1-1/2x12-1/2" strip, two green print 1x1-1/2" rectangles, and two tan print No. 2-1-1/2" squares to make a pieced strip. Press seams toward green print. The pieced strip should be 1-1/2x15-1/2" including seam allowances. Sew a green print 1x15-1/2" strip to a long edge of the pieced strip to make a short pieced inner border strip. Press seam toward green print. Repeat to make a second short pieced inner border strip.

3. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, join long pieced inner border strips to long edges of table runner center. Join short pieced inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The table runner center now should be 15-1/2x39-1/2" including seam allowances.

4. Join a purple print 1-1/2x39-1/2" strip and a purple border print 4-3/8x39-1/2" strip to make a long pieced outer border strip. Press seam toward purple print. Repeat to make a second long pieced outer border strip.

5. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, sew together a purple border print 4-3/8x15-1/2" strip, two purple print 1-1/2x4-3/8" rectangles, and two purple floral 4-3/8" squares to make a pieced strip. Press seams toward purple print. The pieced strip should be 4-3/8x25-1/4" including seam allowances. Join a purple print 1-1/2x25-1/4" strip to a long edge of the pieced strip to make a short pieced outer border strip. Press seam toward purple print. Repeat to make a second short pieced outer border strip.

6. Sew long pieced outer border strips to long edges of table runner center. Join short pieced outer border strips to remaining edges to complete table runner top. Press seams toward outer border.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.