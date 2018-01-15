Lively Batik Table Topper

Batiks in both primary and secondary colors combine to create a vibrant table topper. Fabrics are from the Malam V Batiks collection by Jinny Beyer for RJR Fabrics .

Inspired by Country Table from designer Monique Dillard

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

* 1⁄4 yard each blue batik, green batik, and orange batik (blocks)

* 1⁄3 yard red batik (blocks, inner border)

* 1⁄2 yard each yellow batik and purple batik (blocks, middle border, outer border)

* 3⁄8 yard binding fabric

* 2 -1⁄8 yards backing fabric

* 37" square batting

Finished size: 29" square

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From blue batik, cut:

* 8--2×3 -1⁄2" rectangles

* 40--2" squares

From red batik, cut:

* 2--3- 1⁄2" square

* 8--2×3- 1⁄2" rectangles

* 8--2" squares

* 2--1-1⁄4×20" inner border strips

* 2--1-1⁄4×18-1⁄2" inner border strips

From yellow batik, cut:

* 2--2×23" middle border strips

* 2--2×20" middle border strips

* 8--2×3 -1⁄2" rectangles

From green batik, cut:

* 8--2×3 -1⁄2" rectangles

* 40--2" squares

From orange batik, cut:

* 2--3 -1⁄2" square

* 8--2×3 -1⁄2" rectangles

* 8--2" squares

From purple batik, cut:

* 2--3-1⁄2×29" outer border strips

* 2--3-1⁄2×23" inner border strips

* 8--2×3- 1⁄2" rectangles

From binding fabric, cut:

* 4--2 -1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather blue batik 2 ×3 -1⁄2" rectangles and 2" squares; red batik 3- 1⁄2" squares, 2 ×3 -1⁄2" rectangles, and 2" squares; and yellow batik 2 ×3 -1⁄2" rectangles.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out one blue batik 2 ×3- 1⁄2" rectangle, one blue batik 2" square, and one red batik 2" square. Sew together the squares. Add the rectangle to make a corner unit. The corner unit should be 3- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight corner units total.

100581071_d1_web.jpg

3. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of remaining blue batik 2" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

4. Align a marked blue batik square with one end of a red batik 2 ×3 -1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 2; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4" and press open attached triangle. Add a second marked blue batik square to opposite end of rectangle to make a red Flying Geese unit. The unit still should be 3- 1⁄2 ×2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight red Flying Geese units total.

100581072_d2_web.jpg

5. Repeat Step 4 using yellow batik 2 ×3- 1⁄2" rectangles instead of red to make eight yellow Flying Geese units.

6. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together a red Flying Geese unit and a yellow Flying Geese unit to make a Flying Geese section. The section should be 3- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight Flying Geese sections total.

100581073_d3_web.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out four corner units, four Flying Geese sections, and a red print 3- 1⁄2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a blue block. The block should be 9- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100581074_d4_web.jpg

8. Repeat Step 7 to make a second blue block.

9. Using green batik pieces instead of blue, orange batik pieces instead of red, and purple batik rectangles instead of yellow, repeat steps 1–7 to make two green blocks.

Assemble Table Runner Center

1. Referring to Table Topper Assembly Diagram, pair each blue block with a green block. Sew together blocks in pairs; press seams in opposite directions.

100581075_qad_web.jpg

2. Sew together pairs to make table topper center. Press seams in one direction. The table topper center should be 18 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew red batik 1-1⁄4 ×18- 1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of table topper center. Add red batik 1-1⁄4 ×20" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew yellow batik 2 ×20" middle border strips to opposite edges of table topper center. Add yellow batik 2 ×23" middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

3. Sew purple batik 3-1⁄2 ×23" outer border strips to opposite edges of table topper center. Add purple batik 3-1⁄2 ×29" outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Table Topper

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.