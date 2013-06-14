Little Sawtooth Stars

Play with scale and include small and medium prints in a cute table topper. This three-color version uses fabrics from the Rhythm & Blues collection from Red Rooster Fabrics.

Inspired by "A Little Starstruck" designer Ann Hermes

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

9--7" squares assorted turquoise-and-black prints (blocks)

1--9x22" piece (fat eighth) each of black and turquoise polka dots (blocks)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) black circle print (border, binding)

18" square backing fabric

18" square batting

Finished quilt: 12-1/2" square

Finished block: 3" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted turquoise-and-black print cut:

1--2" square

8--1-1/4" squares

From black polka dot, cut:

20--1-1/4x2" rectangles

20--1-1/4" squares

From turquoise polka dot, cut:

16--1-1/4x2" rectangles

16--1-1/4" squares

From black circle print, cut:

3--2-1/2x21" binding strips

2--2x12-1/2" border strips

2--2x9-1/2" border strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted turquoise-and-black print 1-1/4" square.

2. For one Sawtooth Star block, gather one 2" square and eight marked 1-1/4" squares from the same assorted turquoise-and-black print and four 1-1/4x2" rectangles and four 1-1/4" squares from the same black or turquoise polka dot.

3. Align a marked 1-1/4" square with one end of a black or turquoise polka dot 1-1/4x2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

img_little-sawtoothlg_3.jpg

4. Align a second marked 1-1/4" square with opposite end of Step 3 polka dot rectangle (Diagram 1). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit. The Flying Geese unit should be 2x1-1/4" including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make four matching Flying Geese units total.

6. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out black or turquoise polka dot 1-1/4" squares, Flying Geese units, and turquoise-and-black print 2" square in rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from Flying Geese units.

img_little-sawtoothlg_3a.jpg

7. Join rows to make a Sawtooth Star block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances.

8. Repeat steps 2–7 to make nine Sawtooth Star blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together Sawtooth Star blocks in three rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

img_little-sawtoothlg_4.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew short black circle print border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long black circle print border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.