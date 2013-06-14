Little Blue Triangle-Squares

Inspired by Sew Small from designer Jo Morton

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/4 yard each of white-and-blue large floral and navy blue small floral (quilt center, outer border corners)

1/4 yard each of white-and-blue small floral and blue large floral (inner border, outer border corners)

1/4 yard light blue print (middle border, outer border corners)

5/8 yard navy blue print (outer border, outer border corners, binding)

1 yard backing fabric

33" square batting

Finished quilt: 24-1/2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white-and-blue large floral, cut:

40--2-1/8" squares

From navy blue small floral, cut:

40--2-1/8" squares

From white-and-blue small floral, cut:

10--3-3/8" squares

8--2-1/8" squares

From blue large floral, cut:

10--3-3/8" squares

8--2-1/8" squares

From light blue print, cut:

2--2-1/8" squares

2--1-1/4x17" middle border strips

2--1-1/4x15-1/2" middle border strips

From navy blue print, cut:

3--2-1/2x42" binding strips

4--4-1/4x17" outer border strips

2--2-1/8" squares

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white-and-blue large floral 2-1/8" square.

2. Layer each marked white-and-blue large floral square atop a navy blue small floral 2-1/8" square. Sew each pair together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Triangle-Square Diagram).

img_blue-triangle-sqlg_3a.jpg

3. Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Triangle-Square Diagram). Press open each triangle unit, pressing seam away from light print, to make two white-and-blue large floral triangle-squares. Each should be 1-3/4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 80 white-and-blue large floral triangle-squares total. (You will use 64 for quilt center and 16 in the outer border corners.)

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out 64 triangle-squares in eight rows, noting the position of the light print triangles. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams open.

img_blue-triangle-sqlg_3b_1.jpg

5. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams open. The quilt center should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Inner Border

1. Referring to Assemble Quilt Center, steps 1-3, use white-and-blue small floral 3-3/8" squares and blue large floral 3-3/8" squares to make 20 large triangle-squares. Each should be 3" square including seam allowances.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together four large triangle-squares, noting the position of the light prints, to make a short inner border strip. Press seams toward dark print. The strip should be 3x10-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short inner border strip.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join six large triangle-squares, noting the position of the light prints, to make a long inner border strip. Press seams toward dark print. The strip should be 3x15-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long inner border strip.

4. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

Add Remaining Border

1. Sew light blue print 1-1/4x15-1/2" middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add light blue print 1-1/4x17" middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

2. Sew navy blue print 4-1/4x17" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward outer border.

3. Referring to Assemble Quilt Center, steps 1-3, use white-and-blue small floral and blue large floral 2-1/8" squares to make 16 white-and-blue small floral triangle-squares.

4. Referring to Assemble Quilt Center, steps 1-3, use light blue print and navy blue print 2-1/8" squares to make four light blue print triangle-squares.

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together four white-and-blue large floral triangle-squares, four white-and-blue small floral triangle-squares, and one light blue print triangle-square in three rows, noting the position of the light prints. Press seams open. Join rows to make a border corner. Press seams open. The border corner should be 4-1/4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four border corners total.

6. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, add a border corner to each end of remaining navy blue print 4-1/4x17" outer border strips to make two pieced outer border strips. Press seams toward navy blue print. Add pieced outer border strips to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.