Know Your Angles Table Runner

Inspired by: Comfy Cottage from designer Krisanne Watkins

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished table runner: 14-1/2×36-1/2"

Finished block: 10" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1/3 yard white print (blocks)

1/8 yard dark green print (blocks)

10" square each dark purple print, yellow print, and brown print (blocks)

dark purple print, yellow print, and brown print (blocks) 18×21" piece (fat quarter) mint green print (blocks)

1/3 yard black print (sashing, border)

3/8 yard binding fabric

1-1/3 yard backing fabric

23×45" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white print, cut:

3—3-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 small triangles total

6—2-7/8" squares

24—2-1/2" squares

From dark green print, cut:

6—3-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 24 small triangles total

6—2-7/8" squares

From dark purple print, cut:

6—2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 medium triangles total

From yellow print, cut:

3—3-3/8" squares

From mint green print, cut:

6—5-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 large triangles total

From brown print, cut:

6—2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 medium triangles total

From black print, cut:

2—2-1/2×32-1/2" border strips

2—2-1/2×14-1/2" border strips

2—1-1/2×10-1/2" sashing rectangles

From binding fabric, cut:

3—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white print 2-7/8" square.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, layer a marked white print square atop a dark green print 2-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line. Cut apart on marked line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 triangle-squares total.

Know Your Angles Table Runner

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew dark purple print medium triangles to opposite edges of a yellow print 3-3/8" square. Join dark purple print medium triangles to remaining edges to make a Square-in-a-Square unit. The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three Square-in-a-Square units total.

Know Your Angles Table Runner

4. Referring to Diagram 3, sew mint green print large triangles to opposite edges of a Square-in-a-Square unit. Add mint green print large triangles to remaining edges to make a center unit. The unit should be 6-1/8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three center units total.

Know Your Angles Table Runner

5. Lay out one triangle-square, two white print 2-1/2" squares, and one brown print medium triangle in two rows (Diagram 4; note orientation of triangle-square). Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make Unit A. Repeat to make 12 A units total.

Know Your Angles Table Runner

6. Referring to Diagram 5, join dark green print small triangles to an A unit to make Unit B. Repeat to make six B units total.

Know Your Angles Table Runner

7. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together a white print small triangle and a remaining dark green print small triangle to make a triangle pair. Reversing color placement, repeat to make a mirror-image triangle pair.

Know Your Angles Table Runner

8. Referring to Diagram 7, sew triangle pair and mirror-image triangle pair to a remaining A unit to make Unit C.

Know Your Angles Table Runner

9. Repeat steps 7 and 8 to make six C units total.

10. Sew B units to opposite edges of a center unit (Diagram 8). Add C units to remaining edges to make a block. The block should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three blocks total.

Know Your Angles Table Runner

Assemble Table Runner

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and black print 1-1/2×10-1/2" sashing rectangles in a row. Sew row together to make table runner center; press seams toward sashing rectangles. The table runner center should be 10-1/2×32-1/2" including seam allowances.

Know Your Angles Table Runner

2. Sew black print 2-1/2×32-1/2" border strips to long edges of table runner center. Add black print 2-1/2×14-1/2" border strips to remaining edges to complete table runner top. Press seams toward border to complete table runner.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.