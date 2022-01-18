Know Your Angles Table Runner
Inspired by: Comfy Cottage from designer Krisanne Watkins
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Finished table runner: 14-1/2×36-1/2"
Finished block: 10" square
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- 1/3 yard white print (blocks)
- 1/8 yard dark green print (blocks)
- 10" square each dark purple print, yellow print, and brown print (blocks)
- 18×21" piece (fat quarter) mint green print (blocks)
- 1/3 yard black print (sashing, border)
- 3/8 yard binding fabric
- 1-1/3 yard backing fabric
- 23×45" batting
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From white print, cut:
- 3—3-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 small triangles total
- 6—2-7/8" squares
- 24—2-1/2" squares
From dark green print, cut:
- 6—3-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 24 small triangles total
- 6—2-7/8" squares
From dark purple print, cut:
- 6—2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 medium triangles total
From yellow print, cut:
- 3—3-3/8" squares
From mint green print, cut:
- 6—5-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 large triangles total
From brown print, cut:
- 6—2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 medium triangles total
From black print, cut:
- 2—2-1/2×32-1/2" border strips
- 2—2-1/2×14-1/2" border strips
- 2—1-1/2×10-1/2" sashing rectangles
From binding fabric, cut:
- 3—2-1/2×42" binding strips
Assemble Blocks
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.
1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white print 2-7/8" square.
2. Referring to Diagram 1, layer a marked white print square atop a dark green print 2-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line. Cut apart on marked line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 triangle-squares total.
3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew dark purple print medium triangles to opposite edges of a yellow print 3-3/8" square. Join dark purple print medium triangles to remaining edges to make a Square-in-a-Square unit. The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three Square-in-a-Square units total.
4. Referring to Diagram 3, sew mint green print large triangles to opposite edges of a Square-in-a-Square unit. Add mint green print large triangles to remaining edges to make a center unit. The unit should be 6-1/8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three center units total.
5. Lay out one triangle-square, two white print 2-1/2" squares, and one brown print medium triangle in two rows (Diagram 4; note orientation of triangle-square). Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make Unit A. Repeat to make 12 A units total.
6. Referring to Diagram 5, join dark green print small triangles to an A unit to make Unit B. Repeat to make six B units total.
7. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together a white print small triangle and a remaining dark green print small triangle to make a triangle pair. Reversing color placement, repeat to make a mirror-image triangle pair.
8. Referring to Diagram 7, sew triangle pair and mirror-image triangle pair to a remaining A unit to make Unit C.
9. Repeat steps 7 and 8 to make six C units total.
10. Sew B units to opposite edges of a center unit (Diagram 8). Add C units to remaining edges to make a block. The block should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three blocks total.
Assemble Table Runner
1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and black print 1-1/2×10-1/2" sashing rectangles in a row. Sew row together to make table runner center; press seams toward sashing rectangles. The table runner center should be 10-1/2×32-1/2" including seam allowances.
2. Sew black print 2-1/2×32-1/2" border strips to long edges of table runner center. Add black print 2-1/2×14-1/2" border strips to remaining edges to complete table runner top. Press seams toward border to complete table runner.
Finish Table Runner
1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with binding strips.