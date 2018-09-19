Ice and Snow Table Topper

Icy-blue prints stand out against a snow-white background in a winter table topper. Fabrics are from the Roly-Poly Snowmen collection by Robin Kingsley of Bird Brain Designs for Maywood Studio .

Inspired by Shiny Brights by designer Allison Jensen of Woodberry Way

Quilt tester: Janet Klockenga

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

7⁄8 yard solid white (blocks, setting triangles, corner triangles)

1 yard total assorted blue prints (blocks)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

37" square batting

Finished quilt: 28-1⁄2"

Finished block: 10" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. If you prefer to make your triangle-squares larger than necessary and trim them to size after piecing, cut 3-1⁄2" squares instead of the 3-3⁄8" squares specified here.

From solid white, cut:

1--15-3⁄8" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 setting triangles total

2--8" squares, cutting each diagonally in half for 4 corner triangles total

5--5-1⁄2" squares

10--3-3⁄8" squares

40--3" squares

From assorted blue prints, cut:

10--3-3⁄8" squares (five sets of two matching squares)

20--3 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles (five sets of four matching squares)

20--3" squares (five sets of four matching squares)

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Gather two solid white 3-3⁄8" squares, eight solid white 3" squares, one solid white 5-1⁄2" square, two matching assorted blue print 3-3⁄8" squares, four matching assorted blue print 3 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles, and four matching assorted blue print 3" squares.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid white 3-3⁄8" square, solid white 3" square, and assorted blue print 3" square.

3. Layer a marked solid white 3-3⁄8" square atop an assorted blue print 3-3⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line; press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching triangle-squares total.

6496402-8222-d1-web.jpg

4. Align a marked solid white 3" square with one end of an assorted blue print 3 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 2; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. Add a second marked solid white 3" square to opposite end of rectangle; trim and press to make Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 3 ×5-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching Flying Geese units total.

6496402-8222-d2-web.jpg

5. Align a marked assorted blue print 3" square with one corner of solid white 5-1⁄2" square (Diagram 3; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. Add a marked assorted blue print 3" square to opposite corner; trim and press as before. In the same manner, add remaining marked assorted blue print 3" squares to remaining corners to make a Square-in-a-Square unit. The unit should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

6496402-8222-d3-web.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out triangle-squares, Flying Geese units, and Square-in-a-Square unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

6496402-8222-d4-web.jpg

7. Repeat steps 1-6 to make five blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and four solid white setting triangles in three diagonal rows.

6496402-8222-qad-web.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in diagonal rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows, pressing seams in one direction. Add solid white corner triangles to make quilt center. Quilt center should be 28-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.