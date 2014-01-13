I Heart Wool

Try your hand at appliqué with this easy-to-make wool table runner.

Designer: Jo Ann Mullaly

Materials

1⁄3 yard tan plaid felted wool (appliqué foundations)

9×11" rectangle each of red plaid No. 1, purple plaid, gold plaid No. 1, and green plaid felted wool (appliqués)

1⁄2 yard black-and-brown plaid felted wool (sashing, border)

4×6" rectangle solid red felted wool (appliqués)

Scraps of red plaid No. 2 and gold plaid No. 2 felted wool (appliqués)

1⁄2 yard backing fabric

27×42" batting

Freezer paper

Perle cotton No. 8: red, purple, gold, green

Quilt basting spray

Chopstick

Finished table runner: 39-1⁄2×13-1⁄2"

Finished block: 9-1⁄2" square

Unless otherwise specified, quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances.

Cut Fabrics

Felted wool doesn't fray, so there is no need to turn under the edges of the appliqué pieces. To felt wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water-wash, cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry on high heat and steam-press.

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use freezer paper for cutting appliqué shapes, complete the following steps.

1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄4" between tracings. Cut out freezer-paper shapes roughly 1⁄8" outside traced lines.

2. Using a hot dry iron, press freezer-paper shapes, shiny sides down, onto designated wools; let cool. Cut out wool shapes on drawn lines. Peel off freezer paper.

From tan plaid wool, cut:

3--11" squares

From each red plaid No. 1, purple plaid, and gold plaid No. 1 wool, cut:

1 each of patterns A, B, and C

From black-and-brown plaid wool, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×40" border strips

2--4×10" sashing strips

2--2-1⁄2×10" border strips

From green plaid wool, cut:

1--1⁄2×10-1⁄2" vine strip

1--1⁄2×9-1⁄2" vine strip

1--1⁄2×6" vine strip

1--1⁄2×5" vine strip

1--1⁄2×4" vine strip

1--1⁄2×3-3⁄4" vine strip

From solid red wool, cut:

7 of Pattern D

From red plaid wool No. 2, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

From gold plaid wool No. 2, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

From backing fabric, cut:

1--14×40" rectangle

From batting, cut:

1--14×40" rectangle

3--11" squares

Appliqué Blocks

1. Following manufacturer's instructions, apply basting spray to one side of an 11" batting square. Place batting square, basting spray side up, on a flat surface. Aligning edges, layer a tan plaid wool 11" square on batting square to make an appliqué foundation.

2. Referring to Table Runner Appliqué Placement Diagram, position and pin red plaid No. 1 wool A piece, purple plaid wool B piece, and gold plaid No. 1 wool C piece on appliqué foundation. Tuck edges of B piece under A and C pieces. Tuck edge of C piece under A piece. Baste in place.

100527656_600_7.jpg

3. Centering the heart, trim foundation square to make a 10" square appliquéd block.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make three appliquéd blocks total.

Assemble Table Runner Top

1. Referring to Table Runner Appliqué Placement Diagram, sew together three appliquéd blocks, two black-and-brown plaid wool 2-1⁄2×10" border strips, and two black-and-brown plaid wool 4×10" sashing strips in a row. Press seams open.

2. Join black-and-brown plaid wool 2-1⁄2×40" border strips to top and bottom edges to make table runner top.

Embellish Table Runner Top

1. Referring to Table Runner Appliqué Placement Diagram, position green plaid wool 1⁄2"-wide vine strips on table runner top, tucking ends of some green plaid wool vine pieces under heart pieces and cutting some other ends at a 45-degree angle. Baste in place. Position solid red wool D circles on table runner top; baste in place.

2. Using perle cottons that match appliqués, whipstitch wool appliqué shapes in place. To whipstitch, bring needle up at A and down at B (Whipstitch Diagram). Continue in same manner around entire shape.

100527657_600_1.jpg

3. Using perle cottons that contrast with appliqués, featherstitch along adjoining appliqué pieces A and BC, and pieces B and C (Table Runner Appliqué Placement Diagram). To featherstitch, pull needle up at A, form a V shape with thread (pointing in either direction), and hold angle in place with your thumb (Featherstitch Diagram). Push needle down at B, about 1⁄2" from A, and come up at C. For next stitch, form a V shape with thread, insert needle at D, and bring it out at E. Continue in same manner.

100527658_600_1.jpg

4. Referring to Table Runner Appliqué Placement Diagram, position red plaid No. 2 wool and gold plaid No. 2 wool 1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles on table runner top. Using matching perle cottons, whipstitch rectangles in place.

Finish Table Runner

1. Apply basting spray to one side of 14×40" batting rectangle. Place batting rectangle, basting spray side up, on a flat surface. Center and layer table runner top, right side up, and backing rectangle, wrong side up, on batting rectangle.

2. Sew together through all layers, leaving a 6" opening along one edge for turning; trim corners.