Holiday Table Runner

Holiday fabric rectangles comes together in a simple and elegant Christmas table runner! The best part? It's reversible so you can change your decor with no effort! Fabrics are from the Cardinal Christmas collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott .

Materials:

3/8 yard each of four holiday prints

Finished table runner: 10x28"

Cut Fabrics:

From each holiday print, cut:

4--5-1/2x7-1/2" rectangles

Assemble Table Runner:

1. Using two holiday prints, lay out two rows of four rectangles in a pattern you like. We alternated the prints.

img_3480-525x293.jpg

2. Grab the first two pieces from one vertical row to sew together. Stack them on top of each other with right sides (printed sides) together.

img_3481-525x442.jpg

3. Pin the pieces together on the shorter side and sew together using a 1/4" seam allowance.

4. To sew the next rectangle in your row, lay the rectangle on top of the sewn strip with right sides (printed sides) together. Line the edges up and pin in place; sew together. Continue until you have two sewn strips.

img_3483-525x427.jpg

5. Press the seams of the strips in opposite directions. We pressed the seams from the top strips to the left and the bottom strip to the right.

img_3484-525x423.jpg

6. Lay the two strips together with right sides (printed sides) together. Pin together along one long edge. Sew together using a 1/4" seam allowance.

img_3486-525x302.jpg

7. Press the long seam in one direction.

img_3489-525x350.jpg

8. Repeat steps 1--7 with the other eight rectangles of holiday fabric. You now have the two sides of the table runner.

9. Lay the two sides of the table runner on top of each other with right sides (printed sides) together. Pin in place.

img_3492-525x350.jpg

10. Sew around all four sides using a 1/4" seam allowance. Leave a 6" opening on one side for turning right side out.

11. Turn right side out and push out corners using a chopstick or eraser-end of a pencil. Hand-sew the opening closed.

12. Iron the table runner so the edges sit flat. Sew around the outside of the tablerunner using a 1/4" seam allowance.

img_3513-525x580.jpg

Love the look? Turn the table runner into a pillow wrap! Simply add a strip of hook-and-loop tape to each side and wrap it around a pillow (this table runner fits perfectly around a 12x20" pillow).