Holiday Appliqué Place Mat

Embellish a holiday place mat with festive touches, including ornament appliqués, yo-yos, and trims. Fabrics are from the Scandi 2018 collection by Makower UK.

October 15, 2018
Inspired by Shiny Baubles from designer Sharon Wasteney of Something Stitched

Project tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

  • Scraps of assorted red prints (appliqués, yo-yos)
  • 1⁄2 yard cream canvas (place mat)
  • 14 ×18-1⁄2" batting
  • Lightweight iron-on fusible web
  • Hand-quilting thread
  • 5" of 3⁄4"-wide lace trim
  • 7" of 1⁄2"-wide red rickrack

Finished size: 13-1⁄2 ×18"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing D and E ornaments, complete the following steps.

1)    Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns D and E. Use a pencil to trace D once and E twice, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2)    Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of an assorted red print; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From assorted red prints, cut:

  • 1 each of patterns A, B, C, and D
  • 2 of Pattern E

From cream canvas, cut:

  • 2-- 14 ×18-1⁄2" rectangles

Appliqué Place Mat

1)    Thread a needle with hand-quilting thread; tie a knot about 4" from one end. Holding an assorted red print A circle wrong side up, turn edge a scant 1⁄4" toward center. Make evenly spaced 1⁄4"-long running stitches through both layers near folded edge, stitching completely around circle (Diagram 1); do not cut or knot thread. Gently pull thread ends to gather folded edge; flatten gathered circle with your hands. Knot and trim thread, burying thread ends in gathers, to make an A yo-yo. Repeat with remaining circles to make one B yo-yo and one C yo-yo.

2)    Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange A, B, and C yo-yos and D and E ornament appliqués on one cream canvas 14 ×18-1⁄2" rectangle. Pin yo-yos in place. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse D and E appliqués in place.

3)    Referring to photo, cut three pieces of lace trim to lengths that fit across tops of D and E ornament appliqués; sew in place. Cut one length of red rickrack to fit across center of D ornament appliqué; sew in place.

4)    Using thread that matches each appliqué, machine-blanket-stitch around edges of D and E ornaments. Hand-stitch yo-yos in place to make appliquéd place mat front.

Finish Place Mat

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

1)    Baste batting rectangle to wrong side of appliquéd place mat front, machine-stitching a scant 1⁄4" from the edges. Trim batting close to the scant 1⁄4" seam, especially at the corners.

2)    Layer the appliquéd place mat front and remaining cream canvas 14 ×18-1⁄2" rectangle. Sew together, leaving a 3" opening in one edge (Diagram 2).

3)    Turn right side out through opening. Hand-stitch opening closed; press. Topstitch 1⁄4" from place mat outer edges through all layers to complete place mat (Diagram 3).

