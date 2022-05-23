Inspired by: Heartwarming from designer Corey Yoder

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished place mat: 12-1/2×19-1/2" square

Finished coaster: 6-1/2" square

Finished blocks: 12" square, 3" square

Materials

FOR ONE PLACE MAT AND ONE COASTER

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1/8 yard white print (place mat, coaster)

1/4 yard red floral (place mat, coaster)

1/3 yard blue print (place mat, coaster, bindings)

1/2 yard yellow floral (place mat, coaster, backings)

14×26" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white print, cut:

4—3-1/2" squares

6—2" squares

24—1-1/2" squares

4—1" squares

From red floral, cut:

5—3-1/2" squares

14—2×3-1/2" rectangles

From blue print, cut:

3—2v×42" binding strips

2—1×12-1/2" strips

2—1×4-1/2" strips

2—1×3-1/2" strips

From yellow floral, cut:

1—12-1/2×19-1/2" backing rectangle

1—6-1/2" backing square

2—3-1/2×12-1/2" rectangles

2—1-1/2×6-1/2" strips

2—1-1/2×4-1/2" strips

From batting, cut:

1—12-1/2×19-1/2" rectangle

1—6-1/2" square

Assemble Place Mat

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white print 1-1/2" square.

2. Align marked white print squares with top corners of a red floral 2×3-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of marked lines). Sew on marked lines. Trim seam allowances to 1/4". Press open attached triangles to make Unit A. The unit still should be 2×3-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 A units total.

Heartfelt Place Setting

3. Sew together three A units to make a side unit (Diagram 2). The unit should be 2×9-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four side units total.

Heartfelt Place Setting

4. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out red floral 3-1/2" squares and white print 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Sew together squares in rows. Join rows to make a Nine-Patch unit. The unit should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Heartfelt Place Setting

5. Lay out four white print 2" squares, side units, and Nine-Patch unit in three rows (Diagram 4). Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Heartfelt Place Setting

6. Referring to Place Mat Assembly Diagram, lay out block, blue print 1×12-1/2" strips, and yellow floral 3-1/2×12-1/2" rectangles in a row. Sew together pieces to complete place mat top. Press seams away from block. The place mat top should be 12-1/2×19-1/2" include seam allowances.

Heartfelt Place Setting

7. Layer place mat top with batting and yellow floral 12-1/2×19-1/2" backing rectangles; baste. Quilt as desired.

8. Bind with blue print binding strips.

Assemble Coaster

1. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white print 1" square and remaining white print 2" squares.

2. Align a marked white print 1" square with top left-hand corner of a remaining red floral 2×3-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 5; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle. Add a marked white print 1" square to top right-hand corner of rectangle to make a subunit. The subunit still should be 2×3-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second subunit.

Heartfelt Place Setting

3. Align a marked white print 2" square with bottom end of a subunit (Diagram 6; note direction of marked line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make Unit B. The unit still should be 2×3-1/2" including seam allowances.

Heartfelt Place Setting

4. Reversing direction of marked line, repeat Step 3 with remaining subunit to make a C unit (Diagram 7).

Heartfelt Place Setting

5. Sew together a B unit and C unit to make a block (Diagram 8). Press seam open. The block should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Heartfelt Place Setting

6. Referring to Diagram 9, sew blue print 1×3-1/2" strips to opposite edges of block. Add blue print 1×4-1/2" strips to remaining edges; press seams away from block. The block now should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Heartfelt Place Setting

7. Referring to Coaster Assembly Diagram, sew yellow floral 1-1/2×4-1/2" strips to opposite edges of block. Add yellow floral 1-1/2×6-1/2" strips to remaining edges to complete coaster top. Press seams away from block. The coaster top should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Heartfelt Place Setting

8. Layer coaster top, batting square, and yellow floral 6-1/2" backing square; baste. Quilt as desired.