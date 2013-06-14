Harvest Table Topper

The warm colors in this table topper celebrate autumn's bounty using Mary Koval's Harvest fabrics for Blank Quilting. Wild Goose Chase blocks alternate with 10-1/2" squares cut from a cornucopia print.

Inspired by "Feels Like Fall" from designer Avis Shirer of Joined at the Hip

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/2 yard tan floral (Flying Geese units)

1/2 yard total assorted medium to dark prints in purple, rust, brown, gold, and black (Flying Geese units)

1/2 yard red-and-gold plaid (blocks)

Scrap of black print (blocks)

5/8 yard black cornucopia print (setting squares, outer border corners)

1/4 yard burgundy print (inner border)

1 yard harvest-theme border print (outer border)

1/2 yard solid black (binding)

2-7/8 yards backing fabric

51" square batting

Finished quilt: 44-1/2" square

Finished block: 10" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. If the harvest-theme border print fabric is like the featured fabric (where the design runs along the length of the fabric, parallel to the selvages), cut outer border strips lengthwise.

From tan floral, cut:

200--1-1/2" squares

From assorted medium to dark plaids, cut:

100--1-1/2x2-1/2" rectangles

10--2-3/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 20 triangles total

From red-and-gold plaid, cut:

5--8-3/8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 20 large triangles total

From black print, cut:

5--2-1/2" squares

From black cornucopia print, cut:

4--10-1/2" setting squares 4--6-1/2" squares

From burgundy print, cut:

2--1-1/2x32-1/2" inner border strips

2--1-1/2x30-1/2" inner border strips

From harvest-theme border print, cut:

4--6-1/2x32-1/2" outer border strips

From solid black, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Flying Geese Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each tan floral 1-1/2" square.

2. Align a marked tan floral square with a short edge of a medium or dark print 1-1/2x2-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line, then trim excess, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Press triangle open, pressing seam toward tan floral.

img_harvest-topperlg_3.jpg

3. In same manner, align a second marked tan floral square with other short edge of same rectangle (Diagram 1; again note direction of drawn line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 1-1/2x2-1/2" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 100 Flying Geese units total.

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together five Flying Geese units to make a Flying Geese row. Press seams in one direction. The row should be 2-1/2x5-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 Flying Geese rows total.

img_harvest-topperlg_4a.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out four Flying Geese rows, four red-and-gold plaid large triangles, one black print 2-1/2" square, and four assorted medium or dark print triangles in diagonal rows. Sew together pieces in each row; press seams away from Flying Geese rows.

img_harvest-topperlg_4b.jpg

3. Join rows to make a Wild Goose Chase block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make five Wild Goose Chase blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to photo, lay out Wild Goose Chase blocks and black cornucopia print setting squares in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting squares.

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center; press seams toward outer border.

3. Add a black cornucopia print 6-1/2" square to each end of remaining outer border strips to make two outer border units. Press seams toward outer border strips. Sew outer border units to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.