Harvest Table

Using an abundance of prints in fall hues, whip up a Log Cabin table topper that has a Straight Furrows setting.

About the Technique

Designer Betsy Chutchian cut a variety of fabrics into 1-1⁄4"-wide strips to make a Log Cabin table topper. She had enough strips left over to make the centers of two additional table mats. Instructions for all three follow.

Materials For Table Topper

1⁄8 yard purple print (block centers)

10 to 12--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted light orange and cream prints (blocks)

10 to 12--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted orange, brown, and black prints (blocks)

7⁄8 yard orange tone-on-tone (backing)

1-1⁄8 yards brown print (front and back borders)

1⁄2 yard dark orange print (binding) (Especially on small quilts and the featured batting-free quilt, Betsy prefers single-fold binding. For single-fold binding, you'll only need 1⁄4 yard.)

Finished table topper: 35×48-1⁄2"

Finished block: 6-3⁄4" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics For Table Topper

Cut pieces in the following order. Save leftover 1-1⁄4"-wide strips for table mats.

From purple print, cut:

24--1-1⁄4" squares for block centers

From each light orange, cream, orange, brown, and black print fat eighth, cut:

6--1-1⁄4×21" strips

From just-cut assorted light orange and cream print 1-1⁄4"-wide strips, cut:

24--1-1⁄4×6-1⁄2" rectangles

24--1-1⁄4×5-3⁄4" rectangles

24--1-1⁄4×5" rectangles

24--1-1⁄4×4-1⁄4" rectangles

24--1-1⁄4×3-1⁄2" rectangles

24--1-1⁄4×2-3⁄4" rectangles

24--1-1⁄4×2" rectangles

24--1-1⁄4" squares

From just-cut assorted orange, brown, and black print 1-1⁄4"-wide strips, cut:

24--1-1⁄4×7-1⁄4" rectangles

24--1-1⁄4×6-1⁄2" rectangles

24--1-1⁄4×5-3⁄4" rectangles

24--1-1⁄4×5" rectangles

24--1-1⁄4×4-1⁄4" rectangles

24--1-1⁄4×3-1⁄2" rectangles

24--1-1⁄4×2-3⁄4" rectangles

24--1-1⁄4×2" rectangles

From orange tone-on-tone, cut:

1--27-1⁄2×41" rectangle for backing

From brown print, cut:

4--4-1⁄4×41" border strips

4--4-1⁄4×35" border strips

From dark orange print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips (For single-fold binding, cut 5--1-1⁄8×42" strips.)

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a purple print 1-1⁄4" square block center and a light orange or cream print 1-1⁄4" square (Diagram 1). Press seam toward purple print square.

100005421_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew a light orange or cream print 1-1⁄4×2" rectangle to right-hand edge of Step 1 unit (Diagram 2). Press seam toward rectangle just added.

100005422_d2_600.jpg

3. Add an orange, brown, or black print 1-1⁄4×2" rectangle to top edge of Step 2 unit (Diagram 3). Press seam toward rectangle just added.

100005423_d3_600.jpg

4. Sew an orange, brown, or black print 1-1⁄4×2-3⁄4 rectangle to left-hand edge of Step 3 unit (Diagram 4). Press as before.

100005424_d4_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, continue adding rectangles in counterclockwise order to Step 4 unit to make a Log Cabin block. Press all seams away from center. The block should be 7-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100005425_d5_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make 24 Log Cabin blocks total.

Assemble Table Topper Center

1. Referring to Table Topper Assembly Diagram, lay out Log Cabin blocks in six horizontal rows, rotating blocks as shown in a Straight Furrows setting. Diagonal lines of lights and darks will emerge across the table topper center.

100005426_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make table topper center; press seams in one direction. The table topper center should be 27-1⁄2 ×41" including seam allowances.

Add Front and Back Borders

1. Layer table topper center and orange tone-on-tone 27-1⁄2 ×41" backing rectangle with wrong sides together. Pin along all edges. Using safety pins, pin each block intersection.

2. With right sides together, pin a brown print 4-1⁄4×41" border strip to one long edge of layered table topper center/backing (Diagram 6). Turn layers over and pin a second brown print 4-1⁄4 ×41" border strip to other side of same long edge. Sew through all four layers. Press seam as it was sewn to set stitches and reduce bulk; let cool. Flip front and back borders open; press well. If necessary, trim short edges of border strips even with edges of table topper center.

100005427_d6_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to sew remaining brown print 4-1⁄4×41" border strips to remaining long edge of layered table topper center/backing.

4. Using brown print 4-1⁄4×35" border strips, repeat Step 2 with short edges of layered table topper center/backing (Diagram 7).

100005428_d7_600.jpg

Finish Table Topper

1. If desired, at each block intersection hand-stitch an X with matching thread to secure layers.

2. Bind table topper with dark orange print binding strips. For single-fold binding, with right sides together attach binding strip to right side of table topper. Fold strip's raw edge under 1⁄4", turn folded edge to the back, and hand-stitch to backing.

101760458_600.jpg

Materials For Large Table Mat

Leftover 11⁄4"-wide strips from Log Cabin table topper

18×22" piece (fat quarter) black stripe (border)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) orange print (binding) (For single-fold binding, you'll only need a 9×22" piece.)

1⁄2 yard backing fabric

18×24" batting

Finished table mat: 13-1⁄4×20"

Cut Fabrics For Large Table Mat

From remaining assorted black and brown print 1-1⁄4"-wide strips, cut:

76--1-1⁄4" squares

From remaining assorted light orange and orange print 1-1⁄4"-wide strips, cut:

76--1-1⁄4" squares

From remaining assorted cream print 1-1⁄4"-wide strips, cut:

67--1-1⁄4×2" rectangles

From black stripe, cut:

2--2×17" border strips

2--2×13-1⁄4" border strips

From orange print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×21" binding strips (For single-fold binding, cut 4--1-1⁄8×21" strips.)

Assemble Four-Patch Units

1. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together two assorted black or brown print 1-1⁄4" squares and two assorted light orange or orange print 1-1⁄4" squares in pairs. Press seams toward black or brown squares. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 2" square including seam allowances.

100005429_d8_600_0.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make 28 Four-Patch units total.

Assemble Large Table Mat Top

1. Referring to Large Table Mat Assembly Diagram, lay out 28 Four-Patch units, 67 assorted cream print 1-1⁄4×2" rectangles, 20 assorted black or brown print 1-1⁄4" squares, and 20 assorted light orange or orange print 1-1⁄4" squares in 15 horizontal rows; note position of black or brown squares in Four-Patch units.

100005430_lg-mat-assembly_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward cream print rectangles. Join rows to make large table mat center. Press seams in one direction. The table mat center should be 10-1⁄4 ×17" including seam allowances.

3. Sew black stripe 2×17" border strips to long edges of table mat center. Add black stripe 2×13-1⁄4" border strips to remaining edges to complete large table mat top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Large Table Mat

1. Layer large table mat top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Betsy machine-quilted the center of the table mat with a diagonal grid (Large Table Mat Quilting Diagram). She stitched the border on both sides of the center stripe.

100005431_lg-mat-quilting_600.jpg

3. Referring to Finish Table Topper, Step 2, bind with orange print binding strips.

101760459_600_0.jpg

Materials For Mini Table Mat

Leftover 1-1⁄4"-wide strips from Log Cabin table topper

18×22" piece (fat quarter) rust print (border)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) orange print (binding) (For single-fold binding, you'll only need a 9×22" piece.)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) backing fabric

17" square batting

Finished table mat: 12-1⁄2" square

Cut Fabrics For Mini Table Mat

From remaining assorted black and brown print 1-1⁄4"-wide strips, cut:

72--1-1⁄4" squares

From remaining assorted light orange and orange print 1-1⁄4"-wide strips, cut:

72--1-1⁄4" squares

From rust print, cut:

2--2×12-1⁄2" border strips

2--2×9-1⁄2" border strips

From orange print, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×21" binding strips (For single-fold binding, cut 3--1-1⁄8×21" strips.)

Assemble Mini Table Mat Top

1. Referring to Assemble Four-Patch Units, Step 1, make 36 Four-Patch units.

2. Referring to photo lay out Four-Patch units in six horizontal rows; note position of black or brown squares in Four-Patch units.

3. Sew together units in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make mini table mat center. Press seams in one direction. The table mat center should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4. Sew rust print 2×9-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of mini table mat center. Add rust print 2×12-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete mini table mat top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Mini Table Mat

1. Layer mini table mat top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Betsy hand-quilted an allover orange peel design of interlocking circles (Mini Table Mat Quilting Diagram).

3. Referring to Finish Table Topper, Step 2, bind with orange print binding strips.