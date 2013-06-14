Happy-Go-Lucky Table Setting

Color Options from Quilts and More Summer 2013

Designer: Julie Herman of Jaybird Quilts

Materials for Place Mat, Coaster, and Napkin

6-9x21" pieces (fat eighths) of dots in pink, green, and orange; and stripes in orange, aqua, and red (place mat and coaster tops, napkin binding)

1⁄2 yard cream tone-on-tone (place mat and coaster backings, napkin)

21" square lightweight batting

Template plastic

Finished place mat: 17-1⁄4x12"

Finished coaster: 7" diameter (point to point)

Finished napkin: 17" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for the triangle pattern. Designer Julie Herman used the Hex N More ruler from Jaybird Quilts to cut the 60° triangles from six 3-1⁄2x21" strips.

From each assorted dot and stripe, cut:

1--2x21" binding strip

From each pink dot, green dot, orange stripe, and aqua stripe, cut:

8 of Triangle Pattern

From each orange dot and red stripe, cut:

7 of Triangle Pattern

From cream tone-on-tone refer to Cutting Diagram to cut:

1--18x13" rectangle for place mat backing

1--17" square for napkin

1--8" square for coaster backing

scrap-lablg_2.jpg

From batting, cut:

1--18x13" rectangle

1--8" square

Assemble Place Mat

1. Set aside one triangle from each dot and stripe for coaster.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out remaining 40 triangles in four horizontal rows.

scrap-lablg_3A.jpg

3. Pick up first two triangles in top row and place them right sides together (Diagram 2). Sew together triangles; press triangles and seam open.

scrap-lablg_3B.jpg

4. Join next triangle in row to Step 3 unit (Diagram 3). Press open.

scrap-lablg_3C.jpg

5. Continue adding triangles to make a row (Diagram 4). Press all triangles and seams open.

scrap-lablg_3D.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–3 to make four rows total (Diagram 5).

scrap-lablg_3E.jpg

7. Sew together rows to make place mat top (Diagram 6). Press all seams open.

scrap-lablg_3F.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 7, trim 1⁄4" from place mat top points. The place mat top should be 17-3⁄4x12-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

scrap-lablg_3G.jpg

9. Layer place mat top and cream tone-on-tone 18x13" backing rectangle with right sides together. Top backing rectangle with batting 18x13" rectangle (Diagram 8). Pin layers together.

scrap-lablg_3H.jpg

10. Sew layers together 1⁄4" from place mat top edges, leaving a 6" opening along one long edge for turning (Diagram 9). Trim excess fabric and batting at corners. Trim at an angle across each corner.

scrap-lablg_3I.jpg

11. Turn place mat right side out. Lightly press edges and hand-stitch opening closed to complete place mat.

12. Quilt as desired. Julie stitched in the ditch between each row.

Assemble Coaster

1. Referring to Diagram 10, lay out remaining six triangles (one from each dot and stripe).

scrap-lablg_4A.jpg

2. Repeat Assemble Place Mat, steps 3 and 4, to make top row (Diagram 11). Repeat to make bottom row.

scrap-lablg_4B.jpg

3. Sew together top and bottom rows to make coaster top (Diagram 12). Press seam open.

scrap-lablg_4C.jpg

4. Referring to Assemble Place Mat, steps 9 and 10, layer coaster top, cream tone-on-tone 8" square, and batting 8" square; sew together, leaving a 2" opening for turning. Trim excess fabric and batting as done before.

5. Turn coaster right side out, press, and hand-stitch opening closed to complete coaster.

6. Quilt as desired. Julie stitched in the ditch between each triangle.

Assemble Napkin

1. Referring to Diagram 13, sew together six dot and stripe 2x21" strips, offsetting one end of each strip by 1-1⁄2", to make a strip set.

scrap-lablg_5A.jpg

2. Using the 45° angle on an acrylic ruler, trim right-hand edge of strip set (Diagram 14).

scrap-lablg_5B.jpg

3. Rotate strip set 180° (just-cut edge now is on the left).

4. Using the cut edge as a guide, cut six 2"-wide pieced strips (Diagram 15).

scrap-lablg_5C.jpg