Halloween Yo-Yo Place Mat

Materials

* 7--9×21" (fat eights) assorted Halloween prints in black, purple, and green (yo-yos)

* 15"-diameter purchased round place mat: orange

* Quick Yo-Yo Maker, extra-large (60-millimeter-diameter), from Clover (optional)

* Acrylic ruler with 45˚ marking (optional)

* Hand-quilting thread

* Hand-sewing needle, such as a betweens

* Fabric glue (optional)

Finished table topper: 17" diameter

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

From each assorted Halloween print, cut:

* 3 of Circle Pattern (or 3--5-1⁄2" squares if you're using Quick Yo-Yo Maker)

Assemble Yo-Yos Method 1

If you're using the Circle Pattern, complete the following steps.

1. Thread a needle with hand-quilting thread and tie a knot about 4" from end. Place an assorted print circle wrong side up. Fold over circle edge a scant 1⁄4" toward center. Take evenly spaced 1⁄4" running stitches near folded edge (Diagram 1). Stitch around circle up to starting point; do not cut or knot thread.

100535592_d2_600.jpg

2. Gently pull thread ends to gather folded edge, then flatten gathered circle with your hands to make a yo-yo. Knot and trim thread, burying thread ends inside yo-yo.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 21 yo-yos total.

Assemble Yo-Yos Method 2

If you're using the Quick Yo-Yo Maker, complete the following steps.

1. Referring to Diagram 2, align the 45° line of an acrylic ruler with one edge of an assorted print 5-1⁄2" square; slide ruler until 1-1⁄8" mark on ruler is at corner of square. Trim off corner as shown. Repeat on remaining corners to make an octagon. Trim remaining squares in the same manner to make 21 octagons total.

100535591_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to manufacturer's instructions, use Quick Yo-Yo Maker and assorted print octagons to make 21 yo-yos.

Finish Table Topper

1. Referring to Diagram 3, arrange seven different yo-yos clockwise on curved edge of round orange place mat.

100535593_d3_600.jpg

2. Add remaining yo-yos in same fabric order; adjust spacing as needed to evenly fit all 21 yo-yos around edge of place mat. Pin or use a dot of fabric glue to temporarily hold each yo-yo in place.