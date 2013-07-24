Green Acres Doll Quilt

Natural greens are highlighted with rich red sashing in a doll quilt that can span the seasons. Square-in-a-square units form a grid shape that echoes the geometric shapes in the rest of the quilt. Fabrics are from assorted collections by Jo Morton for Andover Fabrics .

Inspired by Green Acres from designer Jo Morton

Materials

1⁄4 yard total assorted light prints (blocks)

1⁄8 yard total assorted dark prints in green, gold, rust, and black (blocks)

3⁄8 yard red print (sashing, binding) Note: Designer Jo Morton prefers a single-fold binding on small quilts. To use single-fold binding, you will need only 1⁄3 yard.

5" square light tan print (sashing squares)

1⁄4 yard green-and-tan print (border)

2⁄3 yard backing fabric

22×25" batting

Finished quilt: 15-1⁄8×18-1⁄4"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted light prints, cut 16 sets of:

2--2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total

From assorted dark prints, cut:

16--2" squares

From red print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×42" double-fold binding strips or 1-1⁄8×42" single-fold binding strips

2--1-1⁄2×15-1⁄8" strips

2--1-1⁄2×12" strips

21--1-1⁄2×2-5⁄8" rectangles

From light tan print, cut:

6--1-1⁄2" squares

From green-and-tan print, cut:

2--2-5⁄8×12" border strips 2--2-5⁄8×8-7⁄8" border strips

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Gather four matching light print triangles and a dark print 2" square.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, sew light print triangles to opposite edges of dark print square. Add light print triangles to remaining edges to make a Square-in-a-Square unit. Press all seams toward triangles. If necessary, center and trim unit to 2-5⁄8" square including seam allowances.

100546073_d1.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 16 Square-in-a-Square units total.

4. Referring to Doll Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 12 Square-in-a-Square units, 17 red print 1-1⁄2×2-5⁄8" rectangles, and the light tan print 1-1⁄2" squares in five vertical rows. Press seams toward red print rectangles. Join rows to make quilt center. The quilt center should be 8-7⁄8×12" including seam allowances.

100546078_doll-qad.jpg

5. Referring to Doll Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew red print 1-1⁄2×12" strips to long edges of quilt center. Then add green-and-tan print 2-5⁄8×12" border strips to same edges. Press all seams away from quilt center.

6. Referring to top row in Doll Quilt Assembly Diagram, join two Square-in-a-Square units, two red print 1-1⁄2×2-5⁄8" rectangles, and one green-and-tan print 2-5⁄8×8-7⁄8" border strip. Press seams toward red print rectangles. Add a red print 1-1⁄2×15-1⁄8" strip to make to make top border unit. Repeat to make bottom border unit.

7. Add top and bottom border units to top and bottom edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press all seams away from quilt center.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Maggi Honeyman machine-quilted an allover stipple across the quilt top.