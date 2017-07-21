Gold Standard Table Runner

Metallic gold accents shimmer in a quilt that can be hung on a wall or displayed on a table. Fabrics are from the Natural Beauty collection by Kanvas Studio .

Inspired by Brushline from designer Kim Schaefer of Little Quilt Company

Quilt Tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

4--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted light or medium prints in white, cream, and gold (blocks)

4--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted medium or dark prints in gold, orange, and black (blocks)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) each black print and gold floral (blocks, sashing units)

5⁄8 yard each gold tone-on-tone and cream tone-on-tone (blocks, sashing units)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

1-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

29×73" batting

Finished quilt: 20-1⁄2×64-1⁄2"

Finished block: 20×12"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

From each assorted light or medium print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From each assorted medium or dark print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From each black print and gold floral, cut:

4--1-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles

11--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

2--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From each gold tone-on-tone and cream tone-on-tone, cut:

4--5-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles

3--4-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangles

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Block Centers

1. Sew together an assorted light or medium print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle and a medium or dark print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle to make a top unit (Diagram 1). The unit should be 8-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make matching bottom unit.

100580686_d1_600.jpg

2. Matching prints to those used in Step 1, sew together two assorted light or medium print 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles and two medium or dark 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles to make center unit (Diagram 2). The unit should be 8-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100580687_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew together top unit, center unit, and bottom unit to make block center (Diagram 3). The block center should be 8-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100580688_d3_600.jpg

4. Using remaining assorted light, medium, and dark print rectangles, repeat steps 1–3 to make four block centers total.

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a black print 1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle and a gold floral 1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle to make a border unit (Diagram 4). The unit should be 1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight border units total.

100580689_d4_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out two border units and a block center with its darker edges on the left; sew together.

100580690_d5_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 6, add a black print 1-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle and a gold tone-on-tone 5-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle to left-hand edge of Step 2 unit. Sew a gold floral 1-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle and a cream tone-on-tone 5-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle to right-hand edge to make a block. The block should be 20-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100580691_d6_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Sashing Units

1. Referring to Diagram 7, sew together a gold tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangle, a black print 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangle, a gold floral 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangle, and a cream tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangle to make Sashing Unit A. The unit should be 20-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make two A sashing units total.

100580696_d7_600.jpg

2. Join a gold tone-on-tone 4-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangle, a black print 1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle, a gold floral 1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle, and a cream tone-on-tone 4-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangle to make Sashing Unit B (Diagram 8). The unit should be 20-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make three B sashing units total.

100580697_d8_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out sashing units and blocks in a row; sew together. Press seams toward sashing units.

100580698_qad_600.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.