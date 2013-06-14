Funky Place Mats

Zigzag-stitch fusible words and motifs to create these fun place mats.

Designer: Linda Lum DeBono

General Instructions

When making place mats, refer to specific place mat instructions and the photographs and patterns. To use fusible web for appliqueing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace patterns the number of times indicated in specific place mat cutting instructions, leaving at least 1/2" between tracings. Cut out fusible-web shapes roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto backs of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

"Chat" Place Mat Materials

9x22" piece (fat eighth) each of mottled pink, pink-and-white print, and bright pink print

6x12" piece each of mottled dark brown and mottled bright pink

Scrap of pink-and-orange print

18x22" piece (fat quarter) pink floral

18x22" piece (fat quarter) backing fabric

3/8 yard batting

Appliqué thread to match or contrast

Lightweight fusible web tear-away stabilizer

Finished place mats: 1x13"

Quantities are for 44/45"- wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

All measurements include a 1/4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics for "Chat" Place Mat

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From mottled pink, cut:

1--11-1/2x5-1/2" rectangle for appliqué foundation

From pink-and-white print, cut:

2--8-1/2x5-1/2" rectangles for appliqué foundations

From bright pink print, cut:

1--8-1/2x3-1/2" rectangle

From mottled dark brown, cut:

1 each of letters C, H, A, and T

From mottled bright pink, cut:

2 of Pattern A

From pink-and-orange print, cut:

2 of Pattern B

From pink floral, cut:

1--11-1/2x8-1/2" rectangle

1--19-1/2x13-1/2" rectangle

1--19-1/2x13-1/2" rectangle

Assemble "Chat" Place Mat

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out mottled dark brown letters on mottled pink rectangle and A flowers and B flower centers on pink-and-white print rectangles; fuse in place.

100234841.jpg

2. Using thread to match the appliqués, machine zigzag-stitch around each piece. (To avoid puckers, designer Linda Lum DeBono recommends placing stabilizer behind the appliqué foundations; remove it after stitching around appliqués.)

3. Referring to Diagram 1, join appliquéd rectangles, bright pink print rectangle, and pink floral rectangle in two vertical rows. Press seams in one direction. Join rows to make place mat top. Press seam in one direction.

4. Baste batting rectangle to wrong side of place mat top, machine-stitching a scant 1/4" from the edges. Trim batting close to the scant 1/4" seam, especially around the corners. With right sides together, layer the place mat and backing rectangle. Sew together, leaving a 4" opening along one side.

5. Turn place mat and backing right side out through opening. Hand-stitch opening closed; press. Topstitch 1/4" from place mat outer edges through all layers.

"Drink" Place Mat Materials

9x22" piece (fat eighth) each of mottled pink, bright pink print, and pink-and-orange print

6x12" piece mottled dark brown

4x6" piece solid yellow-green

Scrap of bright green print

18x22" piece (fat quarter) pink floral

18x22" piece (fat quarter) backing fabric

3/8 yard batting

Appliqué thread to match or contrast

Lightweight fusible web tear-away stabilizer

Finished place mat: 19x13"

Quantities are for 44/45"- wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

All measurements include a 1/4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics for "Drink" Place Mat

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From mottled pink, cut:

1--11x5-1/2" rectangle for appliqué foundation

From bright pink print, cut:

1--6-1/2x8-1/2-" rectangle for appliqué foundation

1 of Pattern E

From pink-and-orange print, cut:

1--9x5-1/2" rectangle

From mottled dark brown, cut:

1 each of letters D, R, I, N, and K

1 of Pattern F

From solid yellow-green, cut:

1 of Pattern C

From bright green print, cut:

1 of Pattern D

From pink floral, cut:

1--13-1/2x8-1/2" rectangle

From backing fabric, cut:

1--19-1/2x13-1/2" rectangle

From batting, cut:

1--19-1/2x13-1/2" rectangle

Assemble "Drink" Place Mat

1. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out mottled dark brown letters on mottled pink rectangle and pieces C-F on bright pink print rectangle; fuse in place.

100234840_600_0.jpg

2. Using thread to match the appliqués, machine zigzag-stitch around each piece. (To avoid puckers, designer Linda Lum DeBono recommends placing stabilizer behind the appliqué foundations; remove it after stitching around appliqués.)

3. Referring to Diagram 2, join appliquéd rectangles, bright pink print rectangle, and pink floral rectangle in two vertical rows. Press seams in one direction. Join rows to make place mat top. Press seam in one direction.

4. Baste batting rectangle to wrong side of place mat top, machine-stitching a scant 1/4" from the edges. Trim batting close to the scant 1/4" seam, especially around the corners. With right sides together, layer the place mat and backing rectangle. Sew together, leaving a 4-inch opening along one side.

5.Turn place mat and backing right side out through opening. Hand-stitch opening closed; press. Topstitch 1/4" from place mat outer edges through all layers.

p_100878424.jpg

"Enjoy" Place Mat Materials

9x22" piece (fat eighth) each of blue, green, and blue-and green prints

6x12" piece mottled dark brown

18x22" piece (fat quarter) green-and-turquoise floral

18x22" piece (fat quarter) backing fabric

3/8 yard quilt or craft batting

Appliqué thread to match or contrast

Lightweight fusible web tear-away stabilizer

Finished place mat: 19x13"

Quantities are for 44/45"- wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

All measurements include a 1/4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics for "Enjoy" Place Mat

Click on "Download this Project above for pattern pieces.

From blue print, cut:

1--11-1/2x5-1/2" rectangle for appliqué foundation

From green print, cut:

1--6-1/2x8-1/2" rectangle for appliqué foundation

From blue-and-green print, cut:

1--8-1/2x5-1/2" rectangle

From mottled dark brown, cut:

1 each of letters E, N, J, O, and Y

1 of Pattern G

From green-and-turquoise floral, cut:

1--13-1/2x8-1/2" rectangle

1--19-1/2x13-1/2" rectangle

From batting, cut:

1--19-1/2x13-1/2" rectangle

Assemble "Enjoy" Place Mat

1. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out mottled dark brown letters on blue print rectangle and G mug on green print rectangle; fuse in place.

100234839_600_0.jpg

2. Using thread to match the appliqués, machine zigzag-stitch around each piece. (To avoid puckers, designer Linda Lum DeBono recommends placing stabilizer behind the appliqué foundations; remove it after stitching around appliqués.)

3. Referring to Diagram 3, join appliquéd rectangles, bright pink print rectangle, and pink floral rectangle in two vertical rows. Press seams in one direction. Join rows to make place mat top. Press seam in one direction.

4. Baste batting rectangle to wrong side of place mat top, machine-stitching a scant 1/4" from the edges. Trim batting close to the scant 1/4" seam, especially around the corners. With right sides together, layer the place mat and backing rectangle. Sew together, leaving a 4-inch opening along one side.