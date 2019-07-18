Frightful Friends Place Mats

Whip up a pair of spooky place mats for Halloween. Fabrics are from the Lucky Charms collection by Ghazal Razavi of Figo Studio for Figo Fabrics .

Inspired by Frightful Friends from designer Jeni Gochnour of Jeni Bee Market

Project tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials for Two Place Mats

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1-1⁄4 yard assorted prints in cream, green, black, and purple (spider appliqués, place mat top, backing, binding)

1⁄2 yard gray print (place mat top)

12" square each white print and black print (ghost appliqués)

2--18-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" batting rectangles

Lightweight iron-on fusible web

Embroidery floss: black

Finished size: 18-1⁄2×14-1⁄2"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing the shapes, complete the following steps.

1) Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns A, B, and C. Use a pencil to trace A twice and B and C once, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2) Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From assorted prints, cut:

2--18-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2 " backing rectangles

14--2-1⁄2" squares

2 of Pattern A

From one assorted print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×42 " binding strips

From a second assorted print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×42 " binding strips

From gray print, cut:

2--16-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2 rectangles

From white print, cut:

1 of Pattern C

From black print, cut:

1 of Pattern B

Assemble Place Mat Tops

Click on "Download this Project" above for Full-Size Embroidery Patterns.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances unless otherwise indicated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Referring to Place Mat Assembly Diagram, sew together seven assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares in a row. Join pieced row to a gray print 16-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" rectangle to make place mat top. Repeat to make a second place mat top.

7002673-12888-_pmad_1400.jpg

2) Referring to Spider Appliqué and Embroidery Placement Diagram, position appliqué shapes A on a place mat top. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions. Use matching color thread to machine-blanket-stitch spider appliqués to place mat top.

7002673-12888-_apd02_1400.jpg

3) Place Spider Place Mat Full-Size Embroidery Pattern on a light box or sunny window. Top with spider place mat top. Use an air-soluble marking pen to lightly trace web strands and spider legs on place mat top.

4) Use two strands of black floss to stem-stitch web strands and spider legs on place mat top.

To stem-stitch, pull your threaded needle up at A (Stem Stitch Diagram). Insert it back into the fabric at B, about 3⁄8" away from A. Holding thread out of the way, bring the needle back up at C, halfway between A and B; pull the thread through so it lies flat against the fabric. Continue in the same manner, pulling the thread with equal tautness after each stitch, to complete web strands and spider legs.

embroiderystitches_stem_1400.jpg

5) Use two strands of black floss to stitch French knots for spider eyes and feet.

To make a French knot, bring your threaded needle through at A, the point where knot is desired (French Knot Diagram). Wrap floss around needle twice without twisting it. Insert tip of needle at B, 1⁄16" away from A. Gently push wraps down needle to meet fabric. Pull needle and trailing floss through fabric slowly and smoothly.

embroiderystitches_french_1400.jpg

6) Center white print C ghost atop black print B ghost. There should be about 1⁄8" of black print showing around outer edges of white print. Fuse following manufacturer's instructions.

7) Referring to Ghost Appliqué and Embroidery Placement Diagram, position appliqué ghost on remaining place mat top. Fuse piece in place following manufacturer's instructions. Use black thread to machine-blanket-stitch ghost appliqué to place mat top.

7002673-12888-_apd01_1400.jpg

8) Place Ghost Place Mat Full-Size Embroidery Pattern on a light box or sunny window. Top with ghost place mat top. Use an air-soluble marking pen to lightly trace the word Boo on place mat top.

9) Use two strands of black floss to stem-stitch the word Boo on place mat top.

Finish Place Mats

1) Layer each place mat top with batting and backing; baste. Quilt as desired. Project tester Jan Ragaller machine-quilted outside the embroidery and appliqué shapes and added horizontal straight lines every 2".

2) Bind each place mat with a pair of binding strips.