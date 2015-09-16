Fresh Start Table Runner

Bring a fresh look to your table with a quilt made from cool blue, green, and gray prints. Fun stripes for borders add movement to the table runner. Fabrics are from the Good Neighbors collection by Amanda Jean Nyberg of Crazy Moms Quilts for Connecting Threads .

Inspired by Prairie at Heart from designer Pam Buda of Heartspun Quilts

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄3 yard white print (blocks)

3⁄8 yard total assorted prints in blue and green (blocks)

3⁄8 yard gray print (background)

1⁄4 yard blue stripe (inner border)

1⁄2 yard multicolor stripe (outer border)

3⁄8 yard binding print

1-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

27×48" batting

Finished quilt: 18-5⁄8 ×39-3⁄4"

Finished block: 7-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white print, cut:

30--2-3⁄8" squares

15--2" squares

From assorted blue and green prints, cut:

30--2-3⁄8" squares

From gray print, cut:

1--11-7⁄8" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 setting triangles total

2--6-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From blue stripe, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×31-3⁄4" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×12-5⁄8" inner border strips

From multicolor stripe, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×33-3⁄4" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2 ×18-5⁄8" outer border strips

From binding print, cut:

* 4-2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white print 2- 3⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked white print square atop an assorted blue or green print 2-3⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each should be 2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 60 triangle-squares total.

100589009_d1_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together 20 assorted triangle-squares and five white print 2" squares in five horizontal rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three blocks total.

100589010_d2_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out blocks, setting triangles, and corner triangles in diagonal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting and corner triangles. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add remaining small corner triangles to make quilt center. The quilt center should be 10-5⁄8 ×31-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

100589011_d3_600.jpg

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew blue stripe 1-1⁄2 ×31-3⁄4" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add blue stripe 1-1⁄2 ×12-5⁄8" inner border strips. Press toward inner border.

100589012_qad_600.jpg

3. Sew multicolor stripe 3-1⁄2 ×33-3⁄4" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add multicolor stripe 3-1⁄2 ×18-5⁄8" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press toward outer border. The quilt top should be 18-5⁄8 ×39-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.