Free Table Runner Patterns

Updated February 10, 2020

Dress your tables for any holiday or season with these free patterns for runners. They'll add quick color and style to your home and are a breeze to assemble!

Center Pieces

Create a table runner in no time with precut strips left over from another project and chain piecing.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Square Scramble

A quick-to-piece table runner and coordinating place mats in a calming color combo add interest to an inviting tabletop.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

On the Bright Side

Sew a bright table topper using precut print strips and solid white. The white makes the colors pop.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Sunflower Table Runner

Scraps in vibrant colors unite in a table runner that's sure to bring cheer to any space.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Fiesta Pinwheels!

Punch up your summer table with a runner that's easier than it looks. It's all about the fabric placement-we show you how!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Table Wear

Dress up your dinner table for summer with an easy-to-sew runner made from handy 2-1⁄2"-wide precut strips.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Charming Floral Table Runner

Highlight 5" charm squares between 2-1⁄2"-wide fabric strips in a quilt-as-you-go table runner to make home decor in no time.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Mix-It-Up Table Runner

Stitch a versatile table runner that looks great pieced in a variety of colors and prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Table Matters

Setting a stylish table is easy with this colorful runner. Rows of six-inch squares set on point come together fast for dynamic effect. This table runner is so easy you'll want one for every season.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Ride the Wave Table Runner

Make a table runner featuring subtle color shifts among ocean blue batiks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Summer Sea Glass Table Runner

Tone-on-tone prints in sea glass hues sparkle in a table runner just right for summer.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Love for Autumn

Careful color placement in the three blocks emphasizes an X and O pattern. Color choices give this table runner a decidedly fall look.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Bright Spark Table Runner

Bright colors shine against striking black and cream fabrics in this summery table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Strippy and Bright Table Runner

Trim precut 2-1/2" strips into rectangles to piece bright blocks that can easily be assembled into a cheerful table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Gold Standard Table Runner

Metallic gold accents shimmer in a quilt that can be hung on a wall or displayed on a table.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Woven Colors

Alternating bright print and white squares establishes a woven look in this table runner. Using large-scale florals for some of the white prints provides variation to the color sets.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Petal Pushers

Create appliqués with a little extra pop using batting and freezer paper for a trapunto effect. Before you set the table for spring, whip up coordinating napkins.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Ring of Posies

Four appliquéd and pieced flowers dance in circles in the blocks that make up this table runner. Use an earthy blue, brown, and cream color scheme for decor that lasts all year.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Big Block Table Runner

The large unpieced squares in this table runner are perfect for featuring a large novelty print.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Twinkle Stars Table Runner

Batik stars shine against both light and dark backgrounds in a calming table runner. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Star-Spangled Summer

elebrate the season with a table runner that embraces the best of summer.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Prints of Egypt

Create a dramatic, global-inspired table runner from a mix of paisley and geometric prints. A border looks more complicated when cut from a stripe.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Blue Diamond Table Runner

Triangles form rows of diamonds spanning the length of a table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Easy Triangles Table Runner

In each diagonal row of this table runner, triangles alternate between soft stripes and heathered solids. Points of the equilateral triangles will match up perfectly, making stitching a breeze.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Rose Bouquet Table Runner

Incorporate the look of fresh flowers year-round with this sweet table runner. Romantic florals and light greens and pinks stand out against black prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Autumn Splendor Table Runner

Capture the colors of autumn in an easy-to-piece table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Fused Circles Table Runner

Fuse a Zen garden-like table using Asian prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Floral Pastel Table Runner

Combine piecing and appliqué with subtle color variations for a table runner with depth and dimension.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Log Cabin Table Runner

Stitch a 12-block table runner using Log Cabin blocks in two colorways. By using a color scheme of purple, green, and cream, this becomes a season-spanning table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Flower Lineup Table Runner

Showcase floral fabrics and a pop of yellow in a springtime table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Appliquéd Vines and Leaves Table Runner

Appliqué vines and leaves on a solid background bordered by summer-fresh prints for a table runner fit for the season.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Twinkling Stars Table Runner

Floating stars flank a center star surrounded by Flying Geese units in a quilted table runner. All the stars pop off a dark background and are surrounded by a pieced border.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Squares and Strips Table Runner

Create an extra-long table runner. The light background provides room for quilting experimentation: Try a light-color thread for a subtle look or, for more pizzazz, use a black-and-red variegated thread.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Two-Tone Star Table Runner

With clever fabric placement in each star block in a graphic, gift-worthy table runner, quilt tester Laura Boehnke created the illusion of diagonal stripes.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Beach Umbrella Table Runner

Use stripe fabric to mimic an overhead view of umbrellas at the beach.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

On-Point Table Runner

A bevy of black-and-white prints adds a touch of sass to an easy table topper. Start each block with an 8-1/2" square fussy-cut from a panel print and add two 4-1/2"-wide strips to finish.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Avian Table Topper

Showcase fussy-cut bird designs in uneven Nine-Patch blocks and frame them with Flying Geese units in a tabletop quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Stars at Dusk Table Runner

For this table runner, begin with a monochromatic palette of browns. Then add cool blues to give the quilt a serene feel.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

All-Season Runner

Use dynamic fabrics to create an easy but elegant table runner. Choose a fabric featuring a large, bold motif. Select coordinating dots and stripes to pull together a dramatic look.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Colorful Pinwheel Table Runner

Color-blocked pinwheels with bright yellow centers spin across a three-block table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Curved Appliqué Table Runner

What looks like intricate curved piecing on this table runner isn't actually piecing, but rather curved appliqués layered atop an easy-to-make foundation block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Pastel Table Runner

Inspired by "Green Piece" quilt maker Mary Pepper

From Quilts and More Spring 2008

To duplicate this easy-on-the-eyes variation of "Green Piece", use assorted prints from Lonni Rossi's Paint Box III for Andover Fabrics.

Click here to download instructions and materials needed to make this quilt.

Cool Four-Patch Runner

The versatile Four-Patch is a basic block for both new and experienced quilters. Test the accuracy of your 1/4" seams on an easy table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrappy Table Runner

Careful color placement of rich navy, olive, brown, and red is key to creating this three-block table runner of hourglass and Flying Geese units.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Broken Dishes Table Runner

For a traditional look, use only two prints for each Broken Dishes block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Batik Strips Table Runner

Frame a panel of 2-1/2"-wide batik strips with piping for the center of a quick and easy table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Six-Pointed Stars Table Runner

Hand-piece a table runner using Six-Pointed Stars. Or, if hand stitching is not your forte, slowly machine-piece the pieces, making sure to take special care to start and stop sewing at the matching points.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Striking Skinny Table Runner

Experiment with bold color charm squares to piece a lively table runner that will brighten any table setting.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Easy Floral Table Runner

Subtle florals in simple strip-set blocks compose a springtime table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

