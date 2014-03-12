Free Table Runner Patterns
Dress your tables for any holiday or season with these free patterns for runners. They'll add quick color and style to your home and are a breeze to assemble!
Center Pieces
Create a table runner in no time with precut strips left over from another project and chain piecing.
Square Scramble
A quick-to-piece table runner and coordinating place mats in a calming color combo add interest to an inviting tabletop.
On the Bright Side
Sew a bright table topper using precut print strips and solid white. The white makes the colors pop.
Sunflower Table Runner
Scraps in vibrant colors unite in a table runner that's sure to bring cheer to any space.
Fiesta Pinwheels!
Punch up your summer table with a runner that's easier than it looks. It's all about the fabric placement-we show you how!
Table Wear
Dress up your dinner table for summer with an easy-to-sew runner made from handy 2-1⁄2"-wide precut strips.
Charming Floral Table Runner
Highlight 5" charm squares between 2-1⁄2"-wide fabric strips in a quilt-as-you-go table runner to make home decor in no time.
Mix-It-Up Table Runner
Stitch a versatile table runner that looks great pieced in a variety of colors and prints.
Table Matters
Setting a stylish table is easy with this colorful runner. Rows of six-inch squares set on point come together fast for dynamic effect. This table runner is so easy you'll want one for every season.
Ride the Wave Table Runner
Make a table runner featuring subtle color shifts among ocean blue batiks.
Summer Sea Glass Table Runner
Tone-on-tone prints in sea glass hues sparkle in a table runner just right for summer.
Love for Autumn
Careful color placement in the three blocks emphasizes an X and O pattern. Color choices give this table runner a decidedly fall look.
Bright Spark Table Runner
Bright colors shine against striking black and cream fabrics in this summery table runner.
Strippy and Bright Table Runner
Trim precut 2-1/2" strips into rectangles to piece bright blocks that can easily be assembled into a cheerful table runner.
Gold Standard Table Runner
Metallic gold accents shimmer in a quilt that can be hung on a wall or displayed on a table.
Woven Colors
Alternating bright print and white squares establishes a woven look in this table runner. Using large-scale florals for some of the white prints provides variation to the color sets.
Petal Pushers
Create appliqués with a little extra pop using batting and freezer paper for a trapunto effect. Before you set the table for spring, whip up coordinating napkins.
Ring of Posies
Four appliquéd and pieced flowers dance in circles in the blocks that make up this table runner. Use an earthy blue, brown, and cream color scheme for decor that lasts all year.
Big Block Table Runner
The large unpieced squares in this table runner are perfect for featuring a large novelty print.
Twinkle Stars Table Runner
Batik stars shine against both light and dark backgrounds in a calming table runner.
Star-Spangled Summer
elebrate the season with a table runner that embraces the best of summer.
Prints of Egypt
Create a dramatic, global-inspired table runner from a mix of paisley and geometric prints. A border looks more complicated when cut from a stripe.
Blue Diamond Table Runner
Triangles form rows of diamonds spanning the length of a table runner.
Easy Triangles Table Runner
In each diagonal row of this table runner, triangles alternate between soft stripes and heathered solids. Points of the equilateral triangles will match up perfectly, making stitching a breeze.
Rose Bouquet Table Runner
Incorporate the look of fresh flowers year-round with this sweet table runner. Romantic florals and light greens and pinks stand out against black prints.
Autumn Splendor Table Runner
Capture the colors of autumn in an easy-to-piece table runner.
Fused Circles Table Runner
Fuse a Zen garden-like table using Asian prints.
Floral Pastel Table Runner
Combine piecing and appliqué with subtle color variations for a table runner with depth and dimension.
Log Cabin Table Runner
Stitch a 12-block table runner using Log Cabin blocks in two colorways. By using a color scheme of purple, green, and cream, this becomes a season-spanning table runner.
Flower Lineup Table Runner
Showcase floral fabrics and a pop of yellow in a springtime table runner.
Appliquéd Vines and Leaves Table Runner
Appliqué vines and leaves on a solid background bordered by summer-fresh prints for a table runner fit for the season.
Twinkling Stars Table Runner
Floating stars flank a center star surrounded by Flying Geese units in a quilted table runner. All the stars pop off a dark background and are surrounded by a pieced border.
Squares and Strips Table Runner
Create an extra-long table runner. The light background provides room for quilting experimentation: Try a light-color thread for a subtle look or, for more pizzazz, use a black-and-red variegated thread.
Two-Tone Star Table Runner
With clever fabric placement in each star block in a graphic, gift-worthy table runner, quilt tester Laura Boehnke created the illusion of diagonal stripes.
Beach Umbrella Table Runner
Use stripe fabric to mimic an overhead view of umbrellas at the beach.
On-Point Table Runner
A bevy of black-and-white prints adds a touch of sass to an easy table topper. Start each block with an 8-1/2" square fussy-cut from a panel print and add two 4-1/2"-wide strips to finish.
Avian Table Topper
Showcase fussy-cut bird designs in uneven Nine-Patch blocks and frame them with Flying Geese units in a tabletop quilt.
Stars at Dusk Table Runner
For this table runner, begin with a monochromatic palette of browns. Then add cool blues to give the quilt a serene feel.
All-Season Runner
Use dynamic fabrics to create an easy but elegant table runner. Choose a fabric featuring a large, bold motif. Select coordinating dots and stripes to pull together a dramatic look.
Colorful Pinwheel Table Runner
Color-blocked pinwheels with bright yellow centers spin across a three-block table runner.
Curved Appliqué Table Runner
What looks like intricate curved piecing on this table runner isn't actually piecing, but rather curved appliqués layered atop an easy-to-make foundation block.
Pastel Table Runner
Inspired by "Green Piece" quilt maker Mary Pepper
From Quilts and More Spring 2008
To duplicate this easy-on-the-eyes variation of "Green Piece", use assorted prints from Lonni Rossi's Paint Box III for Andover Fabrics.
Click here to download instructions and materials needed to make this quilt.
Cool Four-Patch Runner
The versatile Four-Patch is a basic block for both new and experienced quilters. Test the accuracy of your 1/4" seams on an easy table runner.
Scrappy Table Runner
Careful color placement of rich navy, olive, brown, and red is key to creating this three-block table runner of hourglass and Flying Geese units.
Broken Dishes Table Runner
For a traditional look, use only two prints for each Broken Dishes block.
Batik Strips Table Runner
Frame a panel of 2-1/2"-wide batik strips with piping for the center of a quick and easy table runner.
Six-Pointed Stars Table Runner
Hand-piece a table runner using Six-Pointed Stars. Or, if hand stitching is not your forte, slowly machine-piece the pieces, making sure to take special care to start and stop sewing at the matching points.
Striking Skinny Table Runner
Experiment with bold color charm squares to piece a lively table runner that will brighten any table setting.
Easy Floral Table Runner
Subtle florals in simple strip-set blocks compose a springtime table runner.