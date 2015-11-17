Free Place Mat Patterns
Whip up handmade place mats for your everyday or holiday table. They're easy to sew and add a cozy, decorative touch.
Summertime Place Mats
Use bright modern prints to make a cheerful summer place mat.
Star of the Table Place Mats
A framed star block and floral rectangles show the table setter exactly where to place the plates and silverware.
Square Scramble
Quick-to-piece coordinating place mats in a calming color combo add interest to an inviting tabletop. (Also includes a table runner pattern.)
Coneflower Place Mat
Add a touch of spring to a simple place mat with fusible-appliqué flowers.
Fall Leaves Place Mat
Frame a bright leaf block in multiple fabrics for a colorful place mat.
Everyday Elegance
The secret to this striking place mat set is the fabric choice-myriad neutrals in a variety of shades.
Quilt-As-You-Go Place Mat Pattern
Here's a place mat that's so easy you'll be eager to sew a set of four! This quilt-as-you-go project means that when the top is done, so is the quilting!
Patchwork Place Mats
Use charm squares to make easy place mats with a patchwork pattern.
Playful Purple Place Setting
Mix playful florals and geometrics for a fun table runner and matching place mats.
Pumpkin Star Place Mat
Place mats are a quick-to-make and easy-to-store choice for seasonal decor.
Quick-as-a-Wink Place Mats
Showcase a quartet of fabulous fabrics with these simple-to-sew place mats.
Frightful Friends Place Mats
Whip up a pair of spooky place mats for Halloween.
Chat and Drink Place Mats
Stitch fusible words and motifs to create place mats that are perfect for a meal with the girls.
Holiday Appliqué Place Mat
Embellish a holiday place mat with festive touches, including ornament appliqués, yo-yos, and trims.
Happy-Go-Lucky Table Setting
Lots of triangles create the wow factor in this colorful tabletop trio, consisting of a place mat, napkin, and coaster.
Enjoy Place Mats
Dinner guests are sure to enjoy their meals when they're served on this place mat featuring fusible applique.
10-Minute Burlap Place Mat
Cut, stitch and unravel burlap to make a rustic, fringed fall place mat in 10 minutes or less.