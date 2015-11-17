Free Place Mat Patterns

Updated January 13, 2022

Whip up handmade place mats for your everyday or holiday table. They're easy to sew and add a cozy, decorative touch.

Start Slideshow

1 of 17

Summertime Place Mats

Use bright modern prints to make a cheerful summer place mat. 

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Star of the Table Place Mats

A framed star block and floral rectangles show the table setter exactly where to place the plates and silverware.

Get the free pattern here.

3 of 17

Square Scramble

Quick-to-piece coordinating place mats in a calming color combo add interest to an inviting tabletop. (Also includes a table runner pattern.)

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 17

Coneflower Place Mat

Add a touch of spring to a simple place mat with fusible-appliqué flowers.

Get the free pattern here.

5 of 17

Fall Leaves Place Mat

Frame a bright leaf block in multiple fabrics for a colorful place mat.

Get the free pattern here.

6 of 17

Everyday Elegance

The secret to this striking place mat set is the fabric choice-myriad neutrals in a variety of shades.

Get the free place mat pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

Quilt-As-You-Go Place Mat Pattern

Here's a place mat that's so easy you'll be eager to sew a set of four! This quilt-as-you-go project means that when the top is done, so is the quilting!

Get the free pattern here.

8 of 17

Patchwork Place Mats

Use charm squares to make easy place mats with a patchwork pattern.

Get the free place mat pattern here.

9 of 17

Playful Purple Place Setting

Mix playful florals and geometrics for a fun table runner and matching place mats.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Pumpkin Star Place Mat

Place mats are a quick-to-make and easy-to-store choice for seasonal decor.

Get the free pattern here.

11 of 17

Quick-as-a-Wink Place Mats

Showcase a quartet of fabulous fabrics with these simple-to-sew place mats.

Get the free place mat pattern here.

12 of 17

Frightful Friends Place Mats

Whip up a pair of spooky place mats for Halloween.

Get the free patterns here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Chat and Drink Place Mats

Stitch fusible words and motifs to create place mats that are perfect for a meal with the girls.

Get the free place mat patterns here.

14 of 17

Holiday Appliqué Place Mat

Embellish a holiday place mat with festive touches, including ornament appliqués, yo-yos, and trims.

Get the free pattern here.

15 of 17

Happy-Go-Lucky Table Setting

Lots of triangles create the wow factor in this colorful tabletop trio, consisting of a place mat, napkin, and coaster.

Get the free place mat pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

Enjoy Place Mats

Dinner guests are sure to enjoy their meals when they're served on this place mat featuring fusible applique.

Get the free place mat pattern here.

17 of 17

10-Minute Burlap Place Mat

Cut, stitch and unravel burlap to make a rustic, fringed fall place mat in 10 minutes or less.

Get the free pattern here.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next