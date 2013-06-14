Free Patterns for Mini Quilts

Updated January 28, 2021

Use these free patterns for tiny quilts, all less than 26" square, for projects you can assemble in a flash.

Bitty Bow Ties

Miniature versions of a classic block make for a dapper table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Time and Again Mini Quilt

A two-color mini quilt makes a stunning table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Rainbow Chevron Mini

An array of solids arranged in vertical rows creates a rainbow of waves.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Winter Mini Quilt

A solid black binding frames a blue-and-white mini quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Starry Echoes Table Topper

Careful color placement in simple triangle-squares results in a stunning star block table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Mini Spinner

Play with light and dark prints in a mini quilt that showcases spinning triangles.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Mini Barn Quilt

Use solid fabrics and vertical line quilting to add modern flair to a mini that mimics a barn quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Churn Dash Garden

Churn Dash blocks, accented with floral applique corners, take center stage on point in a charming table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Sweet Nosegay

Soft pastel florals and olive green and lavender prints welcome spring in the simple appliqué quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Pastel Party

Make a pretty spring quilt using pastel and floral fabrics. Fussy-cut sashing squares add a seasonal accent.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Bright Bits Mini Quilt

Make a bright, spring-inspired table topper using scraps of fabric.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Wee Wonder

Try a scrappy mini quilt featuring small prints in creatively arranged small units.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Bay Breeze

The recipe for this table mat is simple-just mix together a batch of charm squares with two fat quarters.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Simply Solid

Select a variety of solids for spinning Pinwheel blocks in an easy table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Winter Blues

Make classic Churn Dash blocks in an icy color palette for a stunning winter table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Stripes of Color

Striped batiks add movement to a design that employs color gradations.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Dutch Blooms

For a project on the go, take along this folk art-inspired embroidered wool mat. It makes a perfect stitch sampler, too.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Tiny Dishes

Set miniature Broken Dishes blocks inside an asymmetrical frame for a contemporary setting of a traditional block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Summer Refreshers

Appliqué fruit and straws to pieced glasses of refreshing drinks for a summertime table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Walk in the Woods

Use blue, green, and brown prints to create dreamy star blocks. The natural colors give the impression that the stars are sparkling down through a forest canopy.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Rolling Stones

Use fat eighth pieces in traditional Pennsylvania German colors of chrome yellow, double pink, and overdyed green to create a miniature quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Green Acres Doll Quilt

Natural greens are highlighted with rich red sashing in a doll quilt that can span the seasons.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Happy-Go-Lucky Table Setting

Lots of triangles create the wow factor in this colorful tabletop trio.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Two-Color Table Mat

Whip up a two-color table mat using six fat quarters.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrappy Floral Appliqué Table Mat

Raid your stash to make a 22"-square table mat and matching mug mats. Add a personal touch by finishing the small tabletop projects with large, hand-quilted stitches.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Posies Wool Table Mat

Felted wool, a smattering of buttons, and a touch of wool roving combine to make a tactile treasure.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Funky Place Mats

Zigzag-stitch fusible words and motifs to create these fun place mats.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Wool Flower Table Topper

If working with wool is new to you, this table mat is the perfect project to get you started.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Little Sawtooth Stars

Even though the finished three-color table topper is small, you can still include small and medium prints in order to play with scale.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Tiny Pieces Table Topper

To add to the intricate look of this pattern, create the illusion of pieced tiny squares by cutting rectangles lengthwise from striped fabric.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Fall Leaves Table Topper

Use a fabric panel as inspiration for an autumn table topper. Choose prints in coordinating colors to frame the panel.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Blue Bouquet Table Topper

Fuse a flower medallion in the center of a simple one-block table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrappy Charm Squares

Use a charm pack (precut 5-inch squares) of reproduction prints to create a scrappy tabletop quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Tiny Triangles Table Topper

Gather fat eighth and fat quarter fabric pieces to make small triangle-squares and pieced sashing rectangles that flow together almost like a watercolor painting.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Carolina Lily Tabletop Quilt

Combine pieced flowers with machine-appliquéd stems and leaves in a tiny quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Reproduction Print Table Topper

Use scraps of reproduction prints for a small quilt you can display all year.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

1930s Doll Quilt

Create a repeating diamond pattern by rotating triangle-squares of feed sack prints and a single solid blue fabric.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Little Blue Triangle-Squares

Make a table topper that's perfect for pairing with fine china. Sixty-four tiny triangle-squares make up the quilt center.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Art Deco Flower Table Topper

To make the urn appliqué appear to be more intricate than it is, fussy-cut a stripe to look like ornamentation. For an Art Deco look and greater definition of fused appliqué pieces, outline each one with a narrow black satin stitch.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Prism-Edge Table Topper

Make a one-block table topper that has an intricate ice cream cone border.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Cross and Crown Tabletop Quilt

The center of this one-block quilt features houndstooth prints, dots, and a paisley.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

