Free Patterns for Mini Quilts
Use these free patterns for tiny quilts, all less than 26" square, for projects you can assemble in a flash.
Bitty Bow Ties
Miniature versions of a classic block make for a dapper table topper.
Time and Again Mini Quilt
A two-color mini quilt makes a stunning table topper.
Rainbow Chevron Mini
An array of solids arranged in vertical rows creates a rainbow of waves.
Winter Mini Quilt
A solid black binding frames a blue-and-white mini quilt.
Starry Echoes Table Topper
Careful color placement in simple triangle-squares results in a stunning star block table topper.
Mini Spinner
Play with light and dark prints in a mini quilt that showcases spinning triangles.
Mini Barn Quilt
Use solid fabrics and vertical line quilting to add modern flair to a mini that mimics a barn quilt.
Churn Dash Garden
Churn Dash blocks, accented with floral applique corners, take center stage on point in a charming table topper.
Sweet Nosegay
Soft pastel florals and olive green and lavender prints welcome spring in the simple appliqué quilt.
Pastel Party
Make a pretty spring quilt using pastel and floral fabrics. Fussy-cut sashing squares add a seasonal accent.
Bright Bits Mini Quilt
Make a bright, spring-inspired table topper using scraps of fabric.
Wee Wonder
Try a scrappy mini quilt featuring small prints in creatively arranged small units.
Bay Breeze
The recipe for this table mat is simple-just mix together a batch of charm squares with two fat quarters.
Simply Solid
Select a variety of solids for spinning Pinwheel blocks in an easy table runner.
Winter Blues
Make classic Churn Dash blocks in an icy color palette for a stunning winter table topper.
Stripes of Color
Striped batiks add movement to a design that employs color gradations.
Dutch Blooms
For a project on the go, take along this folk art-inspired embroidered wool mat. It makes a perfect stitch sampler, too.
Tiny Dishes
Set miniature Broken Dishes blocks inside an asymmetrical frame for a contemporary setting of a traditional block.
Summer Refreshers
Appliqué fruit and straws to pieced glasses of refreshing drinks for a summertime table topper.
Walk in the Woods
Use blue, green, and brown prints to create dreamy star blocks. The natural colors give the impression that the stars are sparkling down through a forest canopy.
Rolling Stones
Use fat eighth pieces in traditional Pennsylvania German colors of chrome yellow, double pink, and overdyed green to create a miniature quilt.
Green Acres Doll Quilt
Natural greens are highlighted with rich red sashing in a doll quilt that can span the seasons.
Happy-Go-Lucky Table Setting
Lots of triangles create the wow factor in this colorful tabletop trio.
Two-Color Table Mat
Whip up a two-color table mat using six fat quarters.
Scrappy Floral Appliqué Table Mat
Raid your stash to make a 22"-square table mat and matching mug mats. Add a personal touch by finishing the small tabletop projects with large, hand-quilted stitches.
Posies Wool Table Mat
Felted wool, a smattering of buttons, and a touch of wool roving combine to make a tactile treasure.
Funky Place Mats
Zigzag-stitch fusible words and motifs to create these fun place mats.
Wool Flower Table Topper
If working with wool is new to you, this table mat is the perfect project to get you started.
Little Sawtooth Stars
Even though the finished three-color table topper is small, you can still include small and medium prints in order to play with scale.
Tiny Pieces Table Topper
To add to the intricate look of this pattern, create the illusion of pieced tiny squares by cutting rectangles lengthwise from striped fabric.
Fall Leaves Table Topper
Use a fabric panel as inspiration for an autumn table topper. Choose prints in coordinating colors to frame the panel.
Blue Bouquet Table Topper
Fuse a flower medallion in the center of a simple one-block table topper.
Scrappy Charm Squares
Use a charm pack (precut 5-inch squares) of reproduction prints to create a scrappy tabletop quilt.
Tiny Triangles Table Topper
Gather fat eighth and fat quarter fabric pieces to make small triangle-squares and pieced sashing rectangles that flow together almost like a watercolor painting.
Carolina Lily Tabletop Quilt
Combine pieced flowers with machine-appliquéd stems and leaves in a tiny quilt.
Reproduction Print Table Topper
Use scraps of reproduction prints for a small quilt you can display all year.
1930s Doll Quilt
Create a repeating diamond pattern by rotating triangle-squares of feed sack prints and a single solid blue fabric.
Little Blue Triangle-Squares
Make a table topper that's perfect for pairing with fine china. Sixty-four tiny triangle-squares make up the quilt center.
Art Deco Flower Table Topper
To make the urn appliqué appear to be more intricate than it is, fussy-cut a stripe to look like ornamentation. For an Art Deco look and greater definition of fused appliqué pieces, outline each one with a narrow black satin stitch.
Prism-Edge Table Topper
Make a one-block table topper that has an intricate ice cream cone border.
Cross and Crown Tabletop Quilt
The center of this one-block quilt features houndstooth prints, dots, and a paisley.