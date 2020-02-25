Free Coaster Patterns
Sew stylish and useful mug rugs for your home or to give as gifts. Whether you're a coffee, tea, or wine drinker, we have patterns that will fit your needs.
Colorful Mug Rugs
Pull scraps of your favorite fabrics to make a set of four mug rugs.
Coffee Mug Rugs
Piece two mug rugs for the next time a friend comes over for coffee.
Place in My Heart Coasters
Stitch your heart out on a set of easy Valentine's Day coasters.
Flower Market
Quilt on the go! Pack this carry-along project in your everyday tote.
Laminate Coasters
An iron-on laminate helps make coasters easy-to-sew and very durable!
A Toast to Coasters
Raise your glass to salute a sweet set of pieced coasters in a charming fabric caddy.
Fourth of July Mug Rugs
Make your next outdoor barbecue special with handmade coasters showcasing patriotic motifs.
Make-It-Like-Magic Coaster
Make this coaster in just a few minutes from one square of fabric! The trick is all in how the square is folded before you stitch each seam.
Wine Glass Coaster
These wine coasters are a perfect addition to your home bar and make pretty gifts for wine lovers. (Bonus! Each only take five minutes to make, so you can whip up a bunch before a party or holiday!)
Patchwork Coasters
Two-color patchwork coasters may be easy to make, but have big impact in your kitchen!
Simple Coasters
Coasters are so simple and fun to make! You can use scraps of your favorite fabric to coordinate with your decor or add color to an office!
Lime Coasters
Celebrate summer with lime coasters that are perfect for drinks by the pool.
Lovely Mug Rug
Celebrate Valentine's Day with a sweet coaster featuring little hearts.
Winter Coasters
Holiday-theme coasters add a festive touch to your holiday table.