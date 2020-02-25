Table runners

Free Coaster Patterns

Updated January 28, 2021

Sew stylish and useful mug rugs for your home or to give as gifts. Whether you're a coffee, tea, or wine drinker, we have patterns that will fit your needs.

Colorful Mug Rugs

Pull scraps of your favorite fabrics to make a set of four mug rugs.

Get the free pattern here.

Coffee Mug Rugs

Piece two mug rugs for the next time a friend comes over for coffee.

Get the free pattern here.

Place in My Heart Coasters

Stitch your heart out on a set of easy Valentine's Day coasters.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Flower Market

Quilt on the go! Pack this carry-along project in your everyday tote.

Get the free pattern here.

Laminate Coasters

An iron-on laminate helps make coasters easy-to-sew and very durable!

Get the free pattern here.

A Toast to Coasters

Raise your glass to salute a sweet set of pieced coasters in a charming fabric caddy.

Get the free pattern here.

Fourth of July Mug Rugs

Make your next outdoor barbecue special with handmade coasters showcasing patriotic motifs.

Get the free pattern here.

Make-It-Like-Magic Coaster

Make this coaster in just a few minutes from one square of fabric! The trick is all in how the square is folded before you stitch each seam.

Get the free pattern here.

Wine Glass Coaster

These wine coasters are a perfect addition to your home bar and make pretty gifts for wine lovers. (Bonus! Each only take five minutes to make, so you can whip up a bunch before a party or holiday!)

Get the free pattern here.

Patchwork Coasters

Two-color patchwork coasters may be easy to make, but have big impact in your kitchen!

Get the free pattern here.

Simple Coasters

Coasters are so simple and fun to make! You can use scraps of your favorite fabric to coordinate with your decor or add color to an office!

Get the free pattern here.

Lime Coasters

Celebrate summer with lime coasters that are perfect for drinks by the pool.

Get the free pattern here.

Lovely Mug Rug

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a sweet coaster featuring little hearts.

Get the free pattern here.

Winter Coasters

Holiday-theme coasters add a festive touch to your holiday table.

Get the free pattern here.

