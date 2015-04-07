Flower Market

Quilt on the go! Pack this carry-along project in your everyday tote.

Designer: Judy Sams Sohn

Materials for One Coaster

6×8" rectangle bright print (flower appliqué)

18×24" rectangle contrasting print (flower appliqué, appliqué foundation, backing, binding)

9" square batting

Precut 3⁄4" hexagon paper templates or sturdy paper

Hand-quilting thread

Finished coaster: 5-1⁄2" diameter

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances.

Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From bright print, cut:

6--2-1⁄2" squares

From contrasting print, cut:

2--9" squares

1--1-3⁄4×18" bias binding strip

1--2-1⁄2" square

Assemble Flower Appliqué

1. Pin an A hexagon template to wrong side of one bright print 2-1⁄2" square. Cut around template, adding a 1⁄4" seam allowance (Photo 1). The seam allowance does not have to be exact because the paper template will be an accurate guide. Repeat with remaining bright print squares and contrasting print 2-1⁄2" square.

apq309505_p1_600.jpg

2. Fold seam allowance of a template-topped bright print shape over one edge of template. Beginning with a knot on right side of fabric, baste seam allowance in place; stitch through fabric and paper template with 1⁄4"-long basting stitches (Photo 2). Finger-press basted edge.

apq309507_p2_600.jpg

3. As you approach a corner, fold seam allowance of next edge over template and continue stitching (Photo 3). Stitch all edges in same manner. Don't knot thread when you finish, and leave about a 1⁄2" thread tail on right side of fabric to make one bright print hexagon piece. Do not remove paper template.

apq309877_p3_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make six bright print hexagon pieces total.

5. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make one contrasting print hexagon piece.

6. Aligning edges to be joined, place two bright print hexagon pieces right sides together. Pin pieces together at center (Photo 4).

apq309879_p4_600.jpg

7. With a single strand of quilting thread, begin stitching about 1⁄8" from one corner using tiny whipstitches and catching a thread of both fabric folds (Photo 5). You'll feel the paper templates with your needle, but do not stitch through them.

apq309882_p5_600.jpg

8. Backstitch to nearest corner (Photo 6).

apq309883_p6_600.jpg

9. Once you reach the corner, reverse direction of stitching and sew across edges to opposite corner (Photo 7). Take a backstitch and knot thread.

apq309884_p7_600.jpg

10. Lightly press open joined pieces and check seam from right side (Photo 8). Stitches should not show. If they do, take smaller whipstitches through less of the fabric folds as you sew.

apq309885_p8_600.jpg

11. To set in contrasting print hexagon piece, pin and sew seam on one side. Reposition stitched pieces so next seam is aligned and continue sewing, bending hexagon piece as needed (Photo 9).

apq309887_p9_600.jpg

12. Continue adding hexagons in the same manner. When all pieces have been joined, press to set edges (Photo 10). Pull basting threads and remove templates from the back to make flower appliqué (Photo 11).

apq309730_p10_600.jpg

apq309893_p11_600.jpg

Appliqué Coaster Top

1. Center wrong side of flower appliqué on right side of one contrasting print 9" square. Secure with small safety pins.

2. Use matching thread to hand-appliqué outer edges of flower appliqué in place to make coaster top.

Finish Coaster

1. Layer coaster top, batting, and remaining contrasting print 9" square; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. The 5-1⁄2"-diameter coasters shown are hand-echo-quilted a scant 1⁄4" inside and outside the edges of each hexagon (Quilting Diagram).

100548357_qd_600.jpg

3. Center Pattern B over quilted coaster top; trace and cut out circle.

4. Fold one end of contrasting print bias binding strip under 1"; press. Fold binding strip in half lengthwise with wrong side inside.