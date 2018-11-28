Flower Lineup Table Runner

Showcase floral fabrics and a pop of yellow in a springtime table runner. Fabrics are from the Willowberry collection by Angela Kilpatrick for Northcott .

Inspired by Neon Dreams from designer Erika Bea

Quilt tester: Monique Jacobs

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

3⁄8 yard gray print (blocks)

10"-square teal print (blocks)

1⁄4 yard dark blue medium floral (blocks, sashing units)

1⁄3 yard yellow print (sashing units)

1⁄4 yard turquoise print (sashing units)

3⁄8 yard dark blue large floral (setting squares)

1⁄2 yard dark blue small floral (border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

27×75" batting

Finished quilt: 18-1⁄2×66-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From gray print, cut:

8--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2-1⁄2" squares

8--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

8--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From teal print, cut:

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From dark blue medium floral, cut:

3--4-3⁄4" squares

10--2-1⁄2" squares

From yellow print, cut:

6--4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 triangles total

6--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

From turquoise print, cut:

12--3-1⁄2" squares

From dark blue large floral, cut:

2--12-1⁄2" setting squares

From dark blue small floral, cut:

4--3-1⁄2×42" strips for border

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" strips for binding

Assemble Irish Chain Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a gray print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangle and a teal print 2-1⁄2" square. Add a gray print 1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangle to make a corner unit. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight corner units total.

7000928-7699-cod1.jpg

2. Alternate five dark blue medium floral 2-1⁄2" squares and four gray print 2-1⁄2" squares in three rows (Diagram 2). Sew together squares in rows. Join rows to make a Nine-Patch unit. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make two Nine-Patch units total.

7000928-7699-cod2.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3 for corner unit orientation, lay out four corner units, four gray print 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles, and one Nine-Patch unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make an Irish Chain block. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make two Irish Chain blocks total.

7000928-7699-cod3.jpg

Assemble Sashing Units

1. Sew yellow print triangles to opposite edges of a dark blue medium floral 4-3⁄4" square (Diagram 4). Add yellow print triangles to remaining edges to make a Square-in-a-Square unit. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three Square-in-a-Square units total.

7000928-7699-cod4.jpg

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each turquoise print 3-1⁄2" square.

3. Align a marked turquoise print square with one end of a yellow print 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 5; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward triangle.

7000928-7699-cod5.jpg

4. In same manner, add a marked turquoise print square to opposite end of rectangle (Diagram 5; again noting direction of drawn line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make six Flying Geese units total.

6. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join two Flying Geese units and one Square-in-a-Square unit to make sashing unit. The unit should be 6-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make three sashing units total.

7000928-7699-coqad.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together dark blue large floral 12-1⁄2" setting squares, sashing units, and Irish Chain blocks in a row to make the quilt center. Press seams away from sashing units. The quilt center should be 12-1⁄2×66-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

2. Cut and piece dark blue small floral 3-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--3-1⁄2×66-1⁄2" border strips

3. Sew border strips to long edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.