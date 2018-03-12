Floral Stars Table Runner

Combine light, medium, and dark prints in a star block table runner. Fabrics are from the Antebellum Period collection by Washington Street Studio .

Inspired by: Vintage Revival from designers Pam Ehrhardt and Linzee Kull McCray

Quilt tester: Deb Stumbo

Finished quilt: 18-1/2 ×27-1/2"

Finished block: 9" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

▫ 1⁄3 yard brown print (blocks)

▫ 1⁄2 yard cream tone-on-tone (blocks)

▫ 6--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted prints in pink, teal, yellow, and purple (blocks)

▫ 1⁄3 yard binding fabric

▫ 3⁄4 yard backing fabric

▫ 27×36'' batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From brown print, cut:

▫ 72--2" squares

From cream-tone-on-tone, cut:

▫ 6--3-1⁄2" squares

▫ 24--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

▫ 72--2" squares

From each assorted print, cut:

▫ 4--3-1⁄2" squares

▫ 4--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

▫ 8--2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

▫ 3--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips for binding

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Gather twelve brown print 2" squares; one 3-1⁄2" square, four 2×3-1⁄2" rectangles, and twelve 2" squares from cream tone-on-tone; and four 3-1⁄2" squares, four 2×3-1⁄2" rectangles, and eight 2" squares from one assorted print.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of all 2" squares.

3. Align a marked brown print square with one corner of cream tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2" square (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. Add a second marked brown print square to opposite corner; trim and press as before. In the same manner, add marked brown print squares to remaining corners to make a Square-in-a-Square unit. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100581167_d1_web_0.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 2, repeat Step 3 using three marked cream tone-on-tone squares and an assorted print 3-1⁄2" square to make a corner unit. Repeat to make four matching corner units total.

100581168_d2_web.jpg

5. Align a marked brown print square with one end of an assorted print 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 3; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. Add a second brown print square to opposite end of rectangle; trim and press to make Flying Geese Subunit A. The subunit should be 2×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching Flying Geese A subunits total.

100581169_d3_web.jpg

6. Using marked assorted print squares and cream tone-on-tone 2×3-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat Step 5 to make four matching Flying Geese B subunits (Diagram 4).

100581170_d4_web.jpg

7. Sew together Flying Geese subunits A and B to make a side unit (Diagram 5). The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four side units total.

100581171_d5_web.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out corner units, side units, and Square-in-a-Square unit in three rows. Sew together units in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100581172_d6_web.jpg

9. Repeat steps 1-8 to make six blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows. Sew together blocks in pairs. Press seams open.

100581173_qad_web.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams open.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.