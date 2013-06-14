Floral Pastel Table Runner

Inspired by Attention to Detail by Wendy Sheppard

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/4 yard each solid linen and linen print (appliqué foundations, blocks)

1/4 yard purple floral (sashing)

1/8 yard each solid teal, light purple print, green print, purple stripe, and green dot (blocks)

1/8 yard blue dot (appliqués)

Scraps of assorted prints in blue and green (appliqués)

Scraps of solid blue (appliqués)

1-1/3 yards backing fabric

25x47" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 16-1/2x38-1/2"

Finished block: 10" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" for full-size patterns and tips for making and using appliqué templates. To use fusible web for appliquéing patterns A-E, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From solid linen, cut:

2-8-7-1/2" squares

From linen print, cut:

1--7-1/2" square

12 of Pattern K

From teal dot, cut:

3--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--2-1/2x34-1/2" border strips

2--2-1/2x16-1/2" border strips

From purple floral, cut:

2--1-1/2x34-1/2" sashing strips

4--1-1/2x10-1/2" sashing strips

From solid teal, cut:

12 of pattern F

From light purple print, cut:

12 of pattern G

From green print, cut:

12 of Pattern H

From purple stripe, cut:

12 of Pattern I

From green dot, cut

12 of Pattern J

From purple dot, cut:

2 of Pattern A

12 of Pattern C

From blue dot, cut:

1 of Pattern A

6 of Pattern C

From assorted blue print scraps, cut:

6 each of patterns E and E reversed

From assorted green print scraps, cut:

6 each of patterns E and E reversed

From solid blue scraps, cut:

3 of Pattern B

18 of Pattern D

Appliqué Block Centers

1. Fold each solid linen and linen print 7-1/2" square in half diagonally twice. Press lightly to make foundation squares with placement guidelines; unfold.

2. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position the following pieces on a foundation square: one purple dot A flower, one solid blue dot B circle, six purple dot C flowers, six solid blue D circles, two assorted green and/or blue print E leaves, and two assorted green and/or blue print E reversed leaves. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse all pieces in place.

img_floral-pastel_3.jpg

3. Set up your machine with a short and narrow blanket stitch. Using matching thread, machine-appliqué around each piece to appliqué block center.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to appliqué three block centers total.

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a solid teal F piece and a light purple print G piece, aligning angled ends (Diagram 1). Press seam away from F piece.

img_floral-pastel_4a.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, add a green print H piece, purple stripe I piece, green dot J piece, and linen print K piece to make a corner unit. Press all seams away from F piece.

Floral Pastel Table Runner

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 12 corner units total.

4. Sew corner units to opposite edges of an appliquéd block center (Diagram 3). Add corner units to remaining edges to make a block. Press all seams toward corner units. The block should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three blocks total.

Floral Pastel Table Runner

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks and purple floral 1-1/2x10-1/2" sashing strips in a vertical row. Press seams toward sashing strips. Add purple floral 1-1/2x34-1/2" sashing strips to long edges of vertical row to make quilt center. The quilt center should be 12-1/2x34-1/2" including seam allowances. Press seams toward sashing strips.

img_floral-pastel_5.jpg

2. Sew teal dot 2-1/2x34-1/2" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add teal dot 2-1/2x16-1/2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.