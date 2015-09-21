Floral Fancy

Sew a bright and whimsical table topper using an assortment of floral prints and bright borders. A carefully arranged pink zigzag print highlights the Nine-Patch blocks. Fabrics are from the Gratitude Blooms collection by Grace Adelyn Designs for Red Rooster Fabrics .

Inspired by Snowman Quartet from designer Gail Pan of Gail Pan Designs

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

2⁄3 yard total assorted blue, green, and white prints (blocks, middle border)

1⁄4 yard each yellow print, pink zigzag print, and green text print (blocks, middle border)

1⁄3 yard purple print (inner and outer borders)

1⁄3 yard binding print

1 yard backing fabric

33" square batting

Finished quilt: 26-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted prints, cut:

73--2-1⁄2" squares

From yellow print, cut:

16--2-1⁄2" squares

From pink zigzag print, cut:

8--1-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" strips

From green text print, cut:

4--4-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

From purple print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×26-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×20-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" inner border strips

From binding print, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together seven assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares and two yellow print 2-1⁄2" squares in three horizontal rows. Join rows to make a corner Nine-Patch block. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100588993_d1_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make four corner Nine-Patch blocks total. Refer to Quilt Assembly Diagram for position of yellow squares in each Nine-Patch block.

100588996_qad_600_0.jpg

3. Repeat Step 1 using five assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares and four yellow print 2-1⁄2" squares to make a center NinePatch block. Refer to Quilt Assembly Diagram for position of yellow squares.

4. Sew pink zigzag print 1-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" strips to long edges of a green text print 4-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle to make a block (Diagram 2). Repeat to make four blocks total.

100588995_d3_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out all blocks in three rows. Note orientation of yellow squares in the Nine-Patch blocks.

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward Nine-Patch blocks. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 18-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew purple print 1-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add purple print 1-1⁄2 ×20-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 10 assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares to make a short middle border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 2-1⁄2 ×20-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short middle border strip. Add short middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward inner border.

5. Using 10 assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares and two yellow print 2-1⁄2" squares for each strip, repeat Step 4 to make two long middle border strips (note placement of yellow print squares). Each long middle border strip should be 2-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Add long middle border strips to remaining edges.

6. Sew purple print 1-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add purple print 1-1⁄2 ×26-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.