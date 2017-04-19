Floral Delight Table Topper

Showcase four panel print squares amid setting triangles embellished with blanket-stitched curved pieces. Fabrics are from the Wildflowers collection by Teresa Ascone for Clothworks .

Designer: Avis Shirer of Sadie Ann's

Materials

1⁄4 yard each pink, red, dark blue, and light blue batiks (appliqués, outer border)

1--18×21" piece (fat quarter) each white floral and green batik (appliqués, outer border)

3--18×21" pieces (fat quarter) assorted flower prints (appliqués)

2⁄3 yard floral panel print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard solid white (sashing, inner border)

3⁄8 yard dark blue floral (binding)

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

45" batting

Finished quilt: 37" square

Finished blocks: 10" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Using a pencil, trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between shapes. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From each pink and red batik, cut:

4 of Pattern A

From each dark blue and light blue batik, cut:

4 of Pattern B

4 of Pattern C

From white floral, cut:

8 of Pattern D

From each flower print, cut:

1--14-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 triangles each (you will use 8 of the 12 total triangles)

From flower panel print, cut:

4--10-1⁄4" squares

From solid white, cut:

1--1-1⁄2×43" sashing strip

2--1-1⁄2×33" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×31" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×23" sashing strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" sashing strips

6--1-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄4" sashing strips

From remaining pink, red, dark blue, and light blue batiks, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×7-1⁄4" rectangles for outer border

8--2-1⁄2×7" rectangles for outer border

From green batik, cut:

16--2-1⁄2" squares for outer border

From dark blue floral, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange pink batik Pattern A, dark blue batik patterns B and C, and white floral Pattern D on an assorted flower print triangle. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions. Using threads that match appliqués, machine-blanket-stitch around edges of shapes to make an appliquéd block. Repeat with a triangle from same flower print to make two matching appliquéd blocks.

100580455_apd_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 with two triangles from second flower print.

3. Repeat Step 1 with red batik Pattern A, light blue batik patterns B and C, white floral Pattern D, and four matching triangles from remaining flower print.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Lay out panel squares, appliquéd blocks, and Solid white sashing strips in seven diagonal rows. Sew together pieces in rows (Quilt Center Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward sashing strips.

100580456_cad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing strips. Trim quilt center to 31" square.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Sew solid white 1-1⁄2×31" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add solid white 1-1⁄2×33" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Alternate two assorted batik 2-1⁄2×7" rectangles, two assorted batik 2-1⁄2×71⁄4" rectangles, and three green batik 2-1⁄2" squares; sew together to make a 2-1⁄2×33" short outer border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Repeat to make a second short outer border strip.

100580457_qad_600.jpg

3. Alternate two assorted batik 2-1⁄2×7" rectangles, two assorted batik 2-1⁄2×7-1⁄4" rectangles, and five green batik 2-1⁄2" squares; sew together to make a 2-1⁄2×37" long outer border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Repeat to make a second long outer border strip.

4. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add long outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.