Floral Dance Table Topper

Painterly florals in spring colors meld in an easy-to-piece table topper. Fabrics are from the Florabunda! collection by Melanie Testa for RJR Fabrics .

Inspired by: Barn Dance from designer Candy Hargrove

Quilt tester: Sharon McConnell

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

▫ 3⁄4 yard total assorted light prints in peach, green, and blue (blocks)

▫ 3⁄8 yard pink print (blocks)

▫ 1⁄4 yard black print (blocks)

▫ 3⁄4 yard total assorted dark prints in purple, green, teal, and magenta (blocks)

▫ 1⁄4 yard binding fabric

▫ 7⁄8 yards backing fabric

▫ 29" batting

Finished quilt: 20-3⁄4" square

Finished block: 6-3⁄4" square

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

These instructions result in one block. Repeat instructions to make nine blocks total.

From one assorted light print, cut:

2--3 -1⁄8" squares

1--1 -1⁄4 ×12" strip

From pink print, cut:

2--3- 1⁄8" squares

1--2-3⁄4" square

From black print, cut:

4--1 -5⁄8" squares

From one assorted dark print, cut:

2--1- 1⁄4 ×12 " strips

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each light print 3- 1⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked light print square atop a pink print 3 -1⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line; press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2 -3⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

100581385_d1_web.jpg

3. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each black print 1- 5⁄8" square.

4. Align marked black print squares with opposite corners of pink print 2 -3⁄4" square (Diagram 2; note direction of drawn lines). Sew on drawn lines. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowances. Press open attached triangles. Repeat to add remaining marked black print squares to remaining pink print square corners to make a center unit. The unit should be 2- 3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100581384_d2_web.jpg

5. Sew together light print 1- 1⁄4 ×12" strip and dark print 1- 1⁄4 × 12" strips to make a strip set (Diagram 3). Cut strip set into four 2 -3⁄4"-wide segments for side units.

100581383_d3_web.jpg

6. Lay out triangle-squares, center unit, and side units in three rows (Diagram 4). Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 7- 1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100581382_d4_web.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in opposite directions.

100581380_qad_web.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 20 -3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

From binding fabric, cut:

3--2 -1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.