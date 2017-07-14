Mix batiks and solids in a simple quilt that makes an eye-catching fall table topper. Fabrics are from the Effervescence collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

Inspired by Bohemian Rhapsody from designers Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken of Jo's Country Junction

Materials

1 yard total assorted batiks in orange, green, cream, and brown (blocks)

1-3⁄8 yards total assorted solids in orange, yellow, brown, and cream (blocks)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

2-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

39×45" batting

Finished size: 30-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2"

Finished block: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted batiks, cut:

15­--6-7⁄8" squares

From assorted solids, cut:

15­--6-7⁄8" squares

30--3-1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each batik 6-7⁄8" square and each assorted solid 3-1⁄2" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked batik square atop an assorted solid 6-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

100580654_d1_600.jpg

3. Cut apart on drawn line, and press open to make two triangle-squares (Diagram 1). Each triangle-square should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 30 triangle-squares total.

5. Referring to Diagram 2, position a marked 3-1⁄2" square in the solid corner of a triangle-square. Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press attached triangle open to make a block. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 30 blocks total.

100580655_d2_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in five horizontal rows, rotating blocks as shown. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100580656_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.