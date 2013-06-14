Fall Leaves Table Topper

Use a fabric panel as inspiration for an autumn table topper. Choose prints in coordinating colors to frame the panel. Fabrics are from the Northern Exposure collection by Benartex .

Inspired by Sawtooth Surround from designer Lisa Bongean of Primitive Gatherings Quilt Shop

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄3 yard panel print (quilt center)

1⁄8 yard light gold print (triangle-squares)

1⁄4 yard each tan, dark gold, olive green, and brown prints (triangle-squares)

1⁄8 yard brown leaf print (border No. 2)

1⁄8 yard brown-and-green wicker print (border No. 4)

1⁄3 yard green print (binding)

3⁄4 yard backing fabric

27" square batting

Finished quilt: 18-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From panel print, fussy-cut:

8" square (our panel print includes the wicker print)

From light gold print, cut:

22--1-5⁄8" squares

From tan print, cut:

24--1-7⁄8" squares

From dark gold print, cut:

22--2-3⁄8" squares

From olive green print, cut:

24--1-7⁄8" squares

22--1-5⁄8" squares

From brown print, cut:

22--2-3⁄8" squares

From brown leaf print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2x11-1⁄2" border No. 2 strips

2--1-1⁄2x9-1⁄2" border No. 2 strips

From brown-and-green wicker print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2x15-1⁄2" border No. 4 strips

2--1-1⁄2x13-1⁄2" border No. 4 strips

From green print, cut:

3--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of each light gold print 1-5⁄8" square, tan print 1-7⁄8" square, and dark gold print 2-3⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked light gold print 1-5⁄8" square atop an olive green print 1-5⁄8" square. Sew a scant 1⁄4" from each side of drawn line (Triangle-Square Diagram). Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam away from light print, to make two small triangle-squares. Each small triangle-square should be 1-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

fall-leaves-table-topperlg_3.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make 44 small triangle-squares total.

4. Using marked tan print 1-7⁄8" squares and olive green print 1-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 48 medium triangle-squares. Each medium triangle-square should be 1-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

5. Using marked dark gold print 2-3⁄8" squares and brown print 2-3⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 44 large triangle-squares. Each large triangle-square should be 2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

When piecing border Nos. 1, 3, and 5, refer to Quilt Assembly Diagram to ensure correct position and rotation of triangle-squares.

fall-leaves-table-topperlg_4.jpg

1. Sew together 10 small triangle-squares to make a short border No. 1 strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 1-1⁄4x8" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border No. 1 strip.

2. Sew together 12 small triangle-squares to make a long border No. 1 strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 1-1⁄4x9-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border No. 1 strip.

3. Sew short border No. 1 strips to opposite edges of panel print 8" square. Add long border No. 1 strips to remaining edges to make quilt center. Press all seams toward panel print.

4. Sew brown leaf print 1-1⁄2x9-1⁄2" border No. 2 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add brown leaf print 1-1⁄2x11-1⁄2" border No. 2 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 2.

5. Join 11 medium triangle-squares to make a short border No. 3 strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 1-1⁄2x11-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border No. 3 strip.

6. Sew together 13 medium triangle-squares to make a long border No. 3 strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 1-1⁄2x13-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border No. 3 strip.

7. Sew short border No. 3 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border No. 3 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 2.

8. Sew brown-and-green wicker print 1-1⁄2x13-1⁄2" border No. 4 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add brown-and-green wicker print 1-1⁄2x15-1⁄2" border No. 4 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 4.

9. Join 10 large triangle-squares to make a short border No. 5 strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 2x15-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border No. 5 strip.

10. Sew together 12 large triangle-squares to make a long border No. 5 strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 2x18-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border No. 5 strip.

11. Sew short border No. 5 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border No. 5 strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border No. 4.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.