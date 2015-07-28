Everyday Elegance

The secret to this striking place mat set is the fabric choice-myriad neutrals in a variety of shades.

Materials for Four Place Mats

3⁄8 yard total assorted cream prints (blocks)

1-1⁄3 yards total assorted tan prints (blocks, border)

5⁄8 yard light cream print (binding)

1 yard backing fabric

4--17×21" rectangles batting

Finished place mat: 12-1⁄2×16-1⁄2"

Finished block: 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted cream prints, cut:

8--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

20--3-1⁄2" squares

From assorted tan prints, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" border strips

24--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

44--3-1⁄2" squares

From light cream print, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

From backing fabric, cut:

4--17×21" rectangles

Assemble Flying Geese Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted cream and tan print 3-1⁄2" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Referring to Diagram 1, align a marked cream or tan print square with one end of an assorted cream or tan print 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle; note placement of marked line. Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

100548500_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2, sewing a marked cream or tan print square to opposite end of cream or tan print rectangle, to make a Flying Geese block (Diagram 2). The block should be 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100548501_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 32 Flying Geese blocks total.

Assemble And Finish Place Mats

1. Referring to photo, lay out eight Flying Geese blocks in four pairs. Join blocks in each pair; press seams in one direction. Sew together pairs in each row; press seams in opposite directions. Join rows to make a place mat center. Press seam in one direction.

101017584_600_0.jpg

2. Join assorted tan print 2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of place mat center to make a place mat top. Press seams toward border.

3. Layer place mat top with 17×21" rectangles of batting and backing; baste.

4. Quilt as desired. The place mats are machine-quilted with an allover flame design in each place mat center and a wave pattern in the border.

5. Bind with light cream print binding strips.