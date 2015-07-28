Everyday Elegance
The secret to this striking place mat set is the fabric choice-myriad neutrals in a variety of shades.
Materials for Four Place Mats
- 3⁄8 yard total assorted cream prints (blocks)
- 1-1⁄3 yards total assorted tan prints (blocks, border)
- 5⁄8 yard light cream print (binding)
- 1 yard backing fabric
- 4--17×21" rectangles batting
Finished place mat: 12-1⁄2×16-1⁄2"
Finished block: 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2"
Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted cream prints, cut:
- 8--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 20--3-1⁄2" squares
From assorted tan prints, cut:
- 8--2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" border strips
- 24--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 44--3-1⁄2" squares
From light cream print, cut:
- 7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
From backing fabric, cut:
- 4--17×21" rectangles
Assemble Flying Geese Blocks
1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted cream and tan print 3-1⁄2" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)
2. Referring to Diagram 1, align a marked cream or tan print square with one end of an assorted cream or tan print 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle; note placement of marked line. Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.
3. Repeat Step 2, sewing a marked cream or tan print square to opposite end of cream or tan print rectangle, to make a Flying Geese block (Diagram 2). The block should be 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances.
4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 32 Flying Geese blocks total.
Assemble And Finish Place Mats
1. Referring to photo, lay out eight Flying Geese blocks in four pairs. Join blocks in each pair; press seams in one direction. Sew together pairs in each row; press seams in opposite directions. Join rows to make a place mat center. Press seam in one direction.
2. Join assorted tan print 2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of place mat center to make a place mat top. Press seams toward border.
3. Layer place mat top with 17×21" rectangles of batting and backing; baste.
4. Quilt as desired. The place mats are machine-quilted with an allover flame design in each place mat center and a wave pattern in the border.
5. Bind with light cream print binding strips.
6. Repeat steps 1 through 5 to make four place mats total.