English Garden Table Topper

Surround an appliquéd flower block with pieced basket blocks composed of delicate florals. Fabrics are from the English Countryside collection by Maywood Studio .

Inspired by Down to Earth from designer Deanne Eisenman of Snuggles Quilts

Quilt tester: Martha Gamm

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄2 yard cream print (appliqué foundation, outer border)

7"-square piece each mottled dark green and mottled light green (appliqués)

5"-square piece each mottled black, mottled yellow, and mottled light blue (appliqués)

1-5⁄8 yards total assorted dark and medium florals (appliqués, basket blocks, outer border)

7⁄8 yards total assorted light florals (basket blocks, outer border)

1⁄3 yard light blue floral (inner border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

47"-square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 38 -1⁄2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps. (Quilt tester Martha Gamm did not use Pattern E because she fussy-cut Pattern D from a flower print that had a flower center.)

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From cream print, cut:

1--9-1⁄2" square

4--2-7⁄8" squares

64--2-1⁄2" squares

From mottled dark green, cut:

2 each of Pattern A and Pattern A reversed

From mottled light green, cut:

2 each of Pattern A and Pattern A reversed

From mottled black, cut:

4 of Pattern F

From mottled yellow, cut:

2 of Pattern C

1 of Pattern E

From mottled light blue, cut:

2 of Pattern C

From assorted dark and medium florals, cut:

4--9-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 large triangles total

16--3-7⁄8" squares (8 sets of 2 matching squares), cutting each in half diagonally for 32 small triangles total (you will use 24)

4--2-7⁄8" squares

60--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-1⁄2" squares

4 of Pattern B

1 of Pattern D

From assorted light florals, cut:

24--3-7⁄8" squares (8 sets of 3 matching squares), cutting each in half diagonally for 48 small triangles total

From light blue floral, cut:

2--2 ×30-1⁄2" strips for inner border

2--2 ×27-1⁄2" strips for inner border

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Appliqué Center Block

1. Fold cream print 9-1⁄2" square diagonally twice in an X. Finger-press creases. Unfold to make an appliqué foundation with placement guidelines.

2. Using placement guidelines and referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, center and arrange appliqué pieces on appliqué foundation. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces in place.

7000027-7699-coapd.jpg

3. Using threads that match appliqués, machine-zigzag-stitch pieces in place to make an appliquéd block. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Basket Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Gather one set of six matching light floral small triangles and three small triangles and one large triangle from one dark or medium floral.

2. Sew together a light floral small triangle and a dark or medium floral small triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). The triangle-square should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three triangle-squares total.

7000027-7699-cod1.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out triangle-squares and remaining light floral triangles in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a triangle unit.

7000027-7699-cod2.jpg

4. Add dark or medium floral large triangle to triangle unit to make a basket block (Diagram 3). The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7000027-7699-cod3.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1-4 to make eight basket blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out appliquéd block and basket blocks in three rows.

7000027-7699-coqad.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Sew together rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 27-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Sew light blue floral 2×27- 1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add light blue floral 2×30 -1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 30- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of 60 cream print 2-1⁄2" squares.

3. Align a marked cream print square with one end of a dark or medium floral 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 4; note direction of marked line). Sew together on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle to make a border unit. The unit should be 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 60 border units total.

7000027-7699-cod4.jpg

4. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream print 2-7⁄8" square.

5. Layer a marked cream print square atop a dark or medium floral 2-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 5). Cut pair apart on drawn line; press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight triangle-squares total.

7000027-7699-cod5.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together in pairs two triangle-squares, one remaining cream print 2-1⁄2" square, and one dark or medium floral 2-1⁄2" square. Join pairs to make a corner unit. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four corner units total.

7000027-7699-cod6.jpg

7. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 15 border units to make a short pieced outer border strip. The short outer border strip should be 4-1⁄2 ×30-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four short pieced outer border strips total.

8. Add corner units to ends of a short pieced outer border strip to make a long pieced outer border strip. The long outer border strip should be 4-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long pieced outer border strip.

9. Sew short pieced outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long pieced outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.