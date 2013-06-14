Easy Triangles Table Runner

In each diagonal row of this table runner, triangles alternate between soft stripes and heathered solids in the Colorweaves collection from Marcus Fabrics. Points of the equilateral triangles will match up perfectly, making stitching a breeze.

Inspired by "Flying Solo" from collector Julie Hendricksen

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3/4 yard total assorted solids (blocks)

3/4 yard total assorted stripes (blocks)

3/4 yard solid blue (border, binding)

1-1/2 yards backing fabric

28x53" batting

Finished table runner: 22x47"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Make templates of patterns A, B, and C (click on "Download this Project" above for templates).

The diagonal rows of this quilt consist of alternating stripe and solid triangles. To duplicate this look, arrange your fabrics in pairs of stripes and solids before cutting.

Combine rotary cutting and templates for quick, accurate A triangles. First rotary-cut 4x42" strips, then use the A template to cut A triangles across the fabric width (Cutting Diagram).

img_flying-geeselg_2.jpg

After cutting triangles for a row, organize them in a resealable bag marked with the corresponding row number.

Row 1:

1 solid Pattern A

1 solid Pattern C

1 stripe Pattern B

Row 2:

3 solid Pattern A

1 solid Pattern C

2 stripe Pattern A

1 stripe Pattern B

Row 3:

5 solid Pattern A

4 stripe Pattern A

1 stripe Pattern B

Rows 4–10 each:

5 solid Pattern A

5 stripe Pattern A

Row 11:

4 solid Pattern A

1 solid Pattern B

5 stripe Pattern A

Row 12:

2 solid Pattern A

1 solid Pattern B

3 stripe Pattern A

1 stripe Pattern C

Row 13:

1 solid Pattern B

1 stripe Pattern A

1 stripe Pattern C

From solid blue, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" strips for border

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Table Runner Center

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, lay out A, B, and C triangles in diagonal rows.

img_flying-geeselg_3.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row; sew bias edges of triangles together, keeping grain line of triangles along the long edges of each diagonal row. Doing so will minimize stretching and make joining rows easier Press seams in one direction.

3. Join rows to make table runner center; press seams in one direction. The table runner center should be 18x43" including seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Cut and piece solid blue 2-1/2x42" strips to make:

2-2-1/2x43" border strips

2-2-1/2x22" border strips

2. Sew long border strips to long edges of table runner center. Add short border strips to remaining edges to complete table runner top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.