Easy Floral Table Runner

Subtle florals in simple strip-set blocks compose a springtime table runner. Fabrics are from the Burgundy & Blush collection by Maywood Studio .

Inspired by Be Bold from designer Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken of Jo's Country Junction

Quilt tester: Colleen Tauke

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

2⁄3 yard brown print (blocks, border)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) each of green floral, pink print, pink floral, green print, and white floral (blocks)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

23×63" batting

Finished quilt: 14-1⁄2×54-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 10" square, 6×10", 10×18"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From brown print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips for border

8--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

32--2-1⁄2" squares

From green floral, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From pink print, cut:

1--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle

2--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

6--2-1⁄2" squares

From pink floral, cut:

2--2-1⁄2" squares

16--1-1⁄2" squares

From green print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2" squares

From white floral, cut:

8--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble A Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Gather two brown print 2-1⁄2" squares, two brown print 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles, two green floral 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles, three green floral 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles, two 2-1⁄2" pink print squares, and one pink print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out pieces in five rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make Block A. The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7001603-8999-d1opt.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a second Block A.

Assemble B Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each pink floral 1-1⁄2" square.

2. Align a marked pink floral square with one corner of a brown print 2-1⁄2" square (Diagram 2). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4"; press open attached triangle. Repeat to add a second marked pink floral square to adjacent corner of brown print square to make a star point unit. The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight star point units total.

7001603-8999-d2opt.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out eight brown print 2-1⁄2" squares, two green print 2-1⁄2" squares, four star point units, and one pink floral 2-1⁄2" square in five rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make Block B. The block should be 6-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7001603-8999-d3opt.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make a second Block B.

Assemble C Block

1. Gather remaining brown print 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles, remaining brown print 2-1⁄2" squares, white floral 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles, remaining pink print 2-1⁄2" squares, and pink print 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle.

2. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out pieces in five rows. Sew together pieces in rows, pressing seams toward the white floral pieces. Join rows to make Block C. The block should be 10-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7001603-8999-d4opt.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join blocks in a row to complete quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 10-1⁄2×50-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7001603-8999-qad-optnew.jpg

2. Cut and piece brown print 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2 ×50-1⁄2" strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" strips

3. Sew brown print 2-1⁄2×50-1⁄2" strips to long edges of the quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Sew brown print 2-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward borders. The quilt top should be 14-1⁄2×54-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.