Double Vision

Create a beautiful holiday table topper that echoes the seasonal appliqué on both the quilt center and outer border.

Designer: Kathy Schmitz

Materials

1-1⁄2 yards black tone-on-tone (appliqué foundation, border No.4)

1⁄8 yard solid red (berry appliqués)

1-1⁄2 yards green print (leaf and stem appliqués, border Nos. 1–3)

1⁄3 yard black print (border No. 2)

7⁄8 yard red floral (border No. 2)

1⁄4 yard tan tone-on-tone (border No. 2)

1⁄2 yard red tone-on-tone (binding)

3-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

56" square batting

Freezer paper

Spray starch

Finished quilt: 49-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To make templates and prepare A and B appliqué pieces, see Prepare Appliqués.

From black tone-on-tone, cut:

5--6-1⁄2×42" strips for border No. 4

1--17-1⁄2" square

From solid red, cut:

8 of Pattern A

From green print, cut:

2--1×37-1⁄2" border No. 3 strips

2--1×36-1⁄2" border No. 3 strips

2--1×18-1⁄2" border No. 1 strips

2--1×17-1⁄2" border No. 1 strips

4--1×8" bias strips

24--1×5-1⁄2" strips

24--1×4-1⁄2" strips

4--1×3-1⁄2" strips

56 of Pattern B

From black print, cut:

12--4-1⁄2" squares

From red floral, cut:

48--2-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangles

48--2-1⁄2" squares

From tan tone-on-tone, cut:

96--1-1⁄2" squares

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Prepare Appliqués

Designer Kathy Schmitz used a freezer-paper-and-starch method to prepare the A and B appliqués. Instructions that follow are for this technique.

1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns. Trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions. Cut out freezer-paper shapes on drawn lines.

2. Using a hot, dry iron, press freezer-paper shapes, shiny sides down, onto the designated fabrics' wrong sides; let cool. Cut out each shape, adding a 1⁄4" seam allowance to all edges; cut seam allowances slightly narrower at tips of leaves.

3. Spray a small amount of starch into a dish. Place a template-topped appliqué piece on a pressing surface covered with a tea towel or muslin. Dip a cotton swab in starch and moisten seam allowance of appliqué piece (Diagram 1).

100572799_d1_600.jpg

4. Using tip of a hot, dry iron, turn seam allowance over edge of freezer-paper template and press until fabric is dry. Press entire seam allowance in the same manner, adding starch as necessary and ensuring fabric is pressed taut against template. Carefully peel off template.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to prepare remaining appliqués.

Prepare Stem Appliqués

1. Fold under 1⁄4" along each long edge of a green print 1×8" bias strip; press to prepare a long stem appliqué. Repeat to prepare four long stem appliqués total.

2. Using green print 1×3-1⁄2" strips, repeat Step 1 to make four short stem appliqués.

Appliqué Center Block

1. Fold black tone-on-tone 17-1⁄2" square in half twice. Lightly finger-press each fold to create appliqué placement guidelines; unfold.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out four long stem appliqués, 12 green print B leaves, and four solid red A circles on black tone-on-tone 17-1⁄2" square; baste in place.

100572805_qad_600_1.jpg

3. Using thread that matches the appliqué pieces and a small slip-stitch, appliqué pieces in place to make quilt center.

Add Border No. 1

Sew green print short border No. 1 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add green print long border No. 1 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border. The quilt center now should be 18-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Border No. 2

1. Sew green print 1×4-1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of a black print 4-1⁄2" square. Add green print 1×5-1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges to make a framed square unit (Diagram 2). Press all seams toward strips. The framed square unit should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 framed square units total.

100572800_d2_600.jpg

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each tan tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2" square.

3. Align a marked tan tone-on-tone square with bottom left-hand corner of a red floral 5-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 3; note direction of drawn line). Stitch on marked line; trim seam allowances to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle.

100572801_d3_600.jpg

4. Align a second marked tan tone-on-tone square with bottom right-hand corner of same rectangle. Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a red rectangle unit (Diagram 4). The unit still should be 5-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100572802_d4_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make 48 red rectangle units total.

6. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together four red floral 2-1⁄2" squares, four red rectangle units, and a framed square unit in three rows. Press seams toward red floral squares and framed square unit.

100572803_d5_600.jpg

7. Join rows to make a block; press seams in one direction. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

8. Repeat steps 6 and 7 to make 12 blocks total.

9. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together two blocks to make a short border No. 2 strip. Press seam in one direction. Repeat to make a second short border No. 2 strip.

10. Join four blocks to make a long border No. 2 strip. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make second long border No. 2 strip.

11. Sew short border No. 2 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border No. 2 strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward quilt center. The quilt center now should be 36-⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border No. 3

1. Sew green print short border No. 3 strips to opposite edges of quilt center.

2. Add green print long border No. 3 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 3. The quilt center now should be 37-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Appliqué and Add Border No. 4

1. Cut and piece black tone-on-tone 6-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--6-1⁄2×49-1⁄2" border No. 4 strips

2--6-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" border No. 4 strips

2. Fold each border No. 4 strip in half widthwise and lightly finger-press folds to create center lines; unfold.

3. Referring to Border Appliqué Placement Diagram, center a short stem appliqué on short border No. 4 strip; baste in place. Center a solid red A circle on stem end; baste in place.

100572804_apd_600.jpg

4. Referring to Border Appliqué Placement Diagram, position a green print B leaf next to stem at a 45º angle, making sure leaf is 1⁄4" from long edge of border strip. Baste in place.

5. Position a second green print B leaf 3-5⁄8" from base of first leaf (Border Appliqué Placement Diagram). Baste in place. Repeat to add four B leaves total.

6. Referring to Border Appliqué Placement Diagram and Quilt Assembly Diagram, repeat steps 4 and 5 to baste four leaves on opposite side of stem. (Leaves that are outlined with dots on Quilt Assembly Diagram will be added after border is sewn to quilt center.)

7. Using thread that matches the appliqué pieces and a small slip-stitch, appliqué pieces in place to complete an appliquéd short border strip.

8. Repeat steps 3 through 7 to make a second appliquéd short border strip.

9. Referring to steps 3 through 7, add one short stem appliqué, one solid red A circle, and 10 green print B leaves to each long border No. 4 strip to make two appliquéd long border strips.

10. Sew appliquéd short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add appliquéd long border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 4.

11. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, baste eight remaining green print B leaves to border No. 4. Appliqué pieces in place to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Barbara Magill machine-quilted a spiral in the berries, veins in the leaves, and a meandering leaf motif in the background (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with red tone-on-tone binding strips.