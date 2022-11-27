Inspired by: Cross My Heart from designer Wendy Sheppard

Quilt tester: Doris Brunnette

Finished Table Topper: 22-1/2×28-1/2"

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1/2 yard each solid white and blue print (blocks, sashing, inner border, outer border)

1/2 yard assorted prints in purple and pink (blocks)

1/3 yard pink floral (sashing, binding)

7/8 yard backing fabric

31×37" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid white, cut:

1—6-1/2×10" strip

12—4" squares

12—1-3/4" squares

2—1-1/2×23-1/2" inner border strips

2—1-1/2×17-1/2" inner border strips

1—1-1/2×5-1/2" strip

12—1-1/2" squares

From assorted purple and pink prints, cut:

12—4×7-1/2" rectangles (6 sets of two matching rectangles)

From blue print, cut:

2—3×28-1/2" outer border strips

2—3×17-1/2" outer border strips

1—1-1/2×10" strip

2—1-1/2" squares

From pink floral, cut:

3—2-1/2×42" binding strips

2—1-1/2" squares

Assemble Heart Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid white 1-1/2", 1-3/4", and 4" square.

2. Referring to Diagram 1 for placement, on an assorted print 4×7-1/2" rectangle align marked solid white 1-1/2", 1-3/4", and 4" squares in corners. Sew on marked lines. Trim seam allowances to 1/4". Press open to make a left-hand heart unit.

Cross My Heart Table Topper

3. Repeat Step 2 using a matching assorted print 4×7-1/2" rectangle and reversing positions of marked solid white squares to make a right-hand heart unit (Diagram 2).

Cross My Heart Table Topper

4. Sew together left- and right-hand heart units to make a heart block (Diagram 3). The block should be 7-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Cross My Heart Table Topper

5. Repeat steps 2-4 to make six heart blocks total.

Assemble Table Topper Top

1. Sew together solid white 6-1/2×10" strip and blue print 1-1/2×10" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 4). Cut strip set into six 1-1/2"-wide sashing units.

Cross My Heart Table Topper

2. Lay out two sashing units, pink floral 1-1/2" squares, blue print 1-1/2" squares, and solid white 1-1/2×5-1/2" strip in a row (Diagram 5). Sew together pieces to make a pieced sashing strip. The strip should be 1-1/2×231-1/2" including seam allowances.

Cross My Heart Table Topper

3. Referring to Table Topper Assembly Diagram, lay out heart blocks, remaining sashing units, and pieced sashing strip in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in block rows, pressing seams toward sashing units. Join rows to make table topper center; press seams away from block rows. The table topper center should be 15-1/2×23-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Cross My Heart Table Topper

4 . Sew solid white 1-1/2×23-1/2" inner border strips to long edges of table topper center. Add solid white 1-1/2×17-1/2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

5 . Sew blue print 3×17-1/2" outer border strips to short edges of table topper center. Add blue print 3×28-1/2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete table topper top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Table Topper

1. Layer table topper top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.