Crisscross Table Topper

Inspired by: "Plush Posies" from designer Dodi Lee Poulsen for Two Sisters at Squirrel Hollow

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

18x22" piece (fat quarter) purple tone-on-tone (blocks)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) blue stripe (blocks)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) green print (blocks)

9x22" piece (fat eighth) pink print (blocks)

9x22" piece (fat eighth) yellow tone-on-tone (blocks)

9x22" piece (fat eighth) blue print (blocks)

1/2 yard blue tone-on-tone (inner border, binding)

1/2 yard green square print (outer border)

42" square batting

Finished quilt: 35-3/4" square

Finished block: 11-3/8" square

Quantities for quilt center are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From purple tone-on-tone, cut:

6--2-1/2x11" strips

8--2-1/2" squares

From blue stripe, cut:

1--14-1/2x11" strip

1--6-1/2x11" strip

From green print, cut:

6--2-1/2x21" strips

From pink print, cut:

2--2-1/2x21" strips

From yellow tone-on-tone, cut:

2--2-1/2x21" strips

From blue print, cut:

1--6-1/2x11" strip

From blue tone-on-tone, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--1-1/4x24-3/4" inner border strips

2--1-1/4x23-1/4" inner border strips

From green square print, cut:

2--6x35-3/4" outer border strips

2--6x24-3/4" outer border strips

Assemble Segments

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two purple tone-on tone 2-1/2x11" strips and a blue stripe 14-1/2x11" strip to make strip set A. Press seams toward purple tone-on-tone. Cut strip set into four 2-1/2"-wide A segments.

img_criss-crosslg_3a.jpg

2. Sew together four green print 2-1/2x21" strips, two pink print 2-1/2x21" strips, and one yellow tone-on-tone 2-1/2x21" strip to make strip set B (Diagram 2). Press seams in one direction. Cut strip set into eight-2-1/2"-wide B segments.

img_criss-crosslg_3b.jpg

3. Alternating colors, sew together two purple tone-on-tone 2-1/2x21" strips and a blue stripe 6-1/2x11" strip to make strip set C (Diagram 3). Press seams toward purple tone-on-tone. Cut strip set into four 2-1/2"-wide C segments.

img_criss-crosslg_3c.jpg

4. Using a blue print 6-1/2x11" strip, repeat Step 3 to make strip set D (Diagram 4). Cut strip set into four 2-1/2"-wide D segments.

img_criss-crosslg_3d.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together two green print 2-1/2x21" strips and a yellow tone-on-tone 2-1/2x21" strip to make strip set E. Press seams toward yellow tone-on-tone. Cut strip set into eight-2-1/2"-wide E segments.

img_criss-crosslg_3e.jpg

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out one each of segments A, C, and D; two each of segments B and E; and two purple tone-on-tone 2-1/2" squares in diagonal rows.

img_criss-crosslg_4a.jpg

2. Join rows to make a block. Press seams toward outer rows.

TIP: When joining segments, designer Dodi Lee Poulsen suggests using a positioning pin. With right sides together, push a pin vertically through the intersection of the seam at the seam line. Continue pushing pin through bottom block, lining up the 1/4" seam lines. Keep the pin standing straight up so that the fabrics won't shift. Pin on either side of the positioning pin to hold the fabrics together. Remove the positioning pin. As you sew, remove each pin as it nears the needle.

3. Referring to Diagram 7, trim block 1/4" beyond points of squares. The block should be 11-7/8" square including seam allowances.

img_criss-crosslg_4b.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1 through 3 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in two pairs. Press seams in opposite directions.

img_criss-crosslg_5.jpg

2. Join pairs to make quilt center. Press seam in one direction. The quilt center should be 23-1/4" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.