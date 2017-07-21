Country Kaleidoscope

Classic florals in blue, yellow, and cream spin across the center of a table topper. Fabrics are from the Rachel Remembered collection by Betsy Chutchian for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Retro Kaleidoscope from designer Tammy Silvers from Tamarinis

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄8 yard each solid dark blue, blue-and-white stripe, solid yellow, dark blue circle print, and dark blue floral (blocks)

1⁄3 yard each cream floral, blue floral, and yellow floral (blocks)

10" square white floral (blocks)

1⁄2 yard each cream tone-on-tone and dark blue leaf print (blocks, outer border)

1⁄3 yard yellow-and-blue floral (inner border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

45" square batting

Finished quilt: 36-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid dark blue, cut:

1--4×21" strip

From blue-and-white stripe, cut:

2--2×21" strip

From solid yellow, cut:

1--4×21" strip

From dark blue circle print, cut:

1--2×21" strip

From dark blue floral, cut:

1--4×21" strip

From cream floral, cut:

12 of Pattern A

From blue floral, cut:

16 of Pattern A

From white floral, cut:

4 of Pattern A

From cream tone-on-tone, cut:

20 of Pattern B

From yellow floral, cut:

8 of Pattern B

8 of Pattern C

From yellow-and-blue floral, cut:

2--2×30-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2×27-1⁄2" inner border strips

From dark blue leaf print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" outer border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Units 1–3

1. Sew together solid dark blue 4×21" strip and a blue-and-white stripe 2×21" strip to make strip set 1 (Diagram 1). Using Pattern A template, cut four of Unit 1 from strip set.

100580701_d1_600.jpg

2. Join solid yellow 4×21" strip and dark blue circle print 2×21" strip to make strip set 2. Using Pattern A template, cut four of Unit 2 from strip set (Diagram 2).

100580702_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew together dark blue floral 4×21" strip and remaining blue-and-white stripe 2×21" strip to make strip set 3. Using Pattern A template, cut four of Unit 3 from strip set (Diagram 2).

Assemble A Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out two cream floral A pieces, two blue floral A pieces, one white floral A piece, and three cream tone-on-tone B pieces. Sew together pieces in pairs.

100580703_d3_600.jpg

2. Sew together Step 1 pairs to make two half sections (Diagram 4). Join half sections. Add a yellow floral C triangle to white floral A piece to make Block A. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580704_d4_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a four A blocks total.

Assemble B Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out one Unit 1, one cream floral A piece, two blue floral A pieces, two cream tone-on-tone B pieces, and two yellow floral B pieces. Sew together pieces in pairs.

100580705_d5_600.jpg

2. Sew together Step 1 pairs to make two half sections (Diagram 6). Join half sections to make Block B. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580706_d6_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a four B blocks total.

Assemble C Block

1. Referring to Diagram 7, lay out units 2 and 3. Sew together units in pairs.

100580707_d7_600.jpg

2. Sew together Step 1 pairs to make two half sections (Diagram 8). Join half sections. Add a yellow floral C triangle to each Unit 2 to make Block C. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580708_d8_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for orientation, lay out blocks in three rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100580709_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 27-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew yellow-and-blue floral 2 ×27-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add yellow-and-blue floral 2 ×30-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew dark blue leaf print 3- 1⁄2×30-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add dark blue leaf print 3- 1⁄2×36-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border. The quilt top should be 36-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.