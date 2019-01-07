Coneflower Place Mat

Add a touch of spring to a simple place mat with fusible-appliqué flowers. Fabrics are from the Amélie collection by P&B Textiles .

Inspired by Coneflower Chain from designer Denise Russell of Pieced Brain Quilt Designs

Project tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1--10" square green print (appliqués)

1⁄4 yard total assorted prints in red and purple (appliqués)

1⁄2 yard cream print (place mat front and back)

13-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangle fusible foam (such as Flex-Foam 1-Sided Fusible Stabilizer from Pellon)

Finished size: 13×18"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for patterns. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1) Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2) Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From green print, cut:

4 each of patterns A, B, and B reversed

From assorted red and purple prints, cut:

8 of Pattern C

12 of Pattern D

4 of Pattern E

From cream print, cut:

2--13-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" rectangles

Appliqué Place Mat

1) Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange prepared A–E appliqué pieces on a cream print 13-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" rectangle, leaving a 1⁄2" space at the bottom and a 2-1⁄2" space on each side. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces in place.

7000859-9799_co-apd_1000.jpg

2) Using threads that match appliqués, machine-blanket-stitch around edges to make appliquéd place mat front.

Assemble Place Mat

1) Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse 13-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" fusible foam stabilizer to wrong side of appliquéd place mat front.

2) Layer the appliquéd place mat front and remaining cream print 13-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" rectangle with right sides together. Sew together, leaving a 5" opening in one edge (Place Mat Assembly Diagram).

7000859-9799_co-d1_1000.jpg