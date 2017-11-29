Colorful Pinwheel Table Runner

Color-blocked pinwheels with bright yellow centers spin across a three-block table runner. Fabrics are from the Raindrops collection by P&B Textiles .

Inspired by Modern Farmhouse from designer Amanda Niederhauser of Jedi Craft Girl

Quilt tester: Alison Gamm

Materials

* 1⁄3 yard gray print (blocks, sashing squares)

* 1⁄4 yard each assorted green, blue, and purple prints (blocks)

* 18×21" piece (fat quarter) yellow print (blocks)

* 3⁄8 yard black print (sashing strips)

* 3⁄8 yard binding fabric

* 1-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

* 25×53" batting

Finished quilt: 16-1⁄2 ×44-1⁄2"

Finished block: 12" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From gray print, cut:

* 12--3-7⁄8" squares

* 8--2-1⁄2" sashing squares

From assorted green prints, cut:

* 6--3-7⁄8" squares

* 4--3-1⁄2" squares

From assorted blue prints, cut:

* 6--3-7⁄8" squares

* 4--31⁄2" squares

From assorted purple prints, cut:

* 6--3-7⁄8" squares

* 4--3-1⁄2" squares

From yellow print, cut:

* 6--3-7⁄8" squares

From black print, cut:

* 10--2-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" sashing strips

From binding fabric, cut:

* 4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of each gray print 3-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked gray print square atop a green print 3-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on drawn line; press open to make two gray-green triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580854_d1_web.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make eight gray-green triangle-squares.

4. Repeat Step 2 to make eight gray-blue triangle-squares and eight gray-purple triangle-squares.

5. Make a diagonal line on the wrong side of remaining assorted green, blue, and purple print 3-7⁄8" squares.

6. Using marked assorted print squares and yellow print 3-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make four yellow-green (Diagram 2), four yellow-blue, and four yellow-purple triangle-squares.

100580855_d2_web.jpg

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather the assorted green print 3-1⁄2" squares, gray-green triangle-squares, and yellow-green triangle-squares.

2. Referring to Diagram 3, join two gray-green triangle-squares, one yellow-green triangle-square, and one green print 3-1⁄2" square in pairs to make a unit. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching units total.

100580856_d3_web.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 4 for unit orientation, sew together units in pairs.

100580857_d4_web.jpg

4. Join pairs to make a green block (Diagram 5). The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580858_d5_web.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make a blue block and a purple block.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, black print 2-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" sashing strips, and gray print 2-1⁄2" sashing squares in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams toward sashing strips.

100580859_qad_web.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.