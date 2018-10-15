Colorful Hexagon Table Runner

For a cheerful table runner, form hexagons out of assorted bright print triangles. Fabrics are from the Bird Pond collection for Tilda Fabrics .

Inspired by Snow Day from designer Kristin Esser

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄4 yard each two gray polka dot prints (half triangles)

1⁄4 yard total red prints (triangles)

1⁄3 yard total purple prints (triangles)

1⁄3 yard total blue prints (triangles)

1⁄4 yard total green prints (triangles)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

23 ×57" batting

Finished size: 14-1⁄2×48-1⁄2"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From each assorted gray polka dot, cut:

4 of Pattern B

4 of Pattern B reversed

From assorted red prints, cut:

6 of Pattern A

From assorted purple prints, cut:

6 of Pattern A

From assorted blue prints, cut:

6 of Pattern A

From assorted green prints, cut:

6 of Pattern A

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Quilt Center

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram for color placement, lay out print A triangles and B half triangles in eight rows, alternating matching B and B reversed half triangles at the ends of each row.

6511623-8542_qad_1000.jpg

2) Referring to Diagram 1, sew together gray polka dot B half triangle and red print A triangle, matching dots and being careful not to stretch edges. Press open attached triangle.

6511623-8542_d1_1000.jpg

3) Add second red print A triangle to Step 2 unit, matching dots (Diagram 2). Press open attached triangle. Continue in the same manner to make the first row. The row should be 6-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

6511623-8542_d2_1000.jpg

4) Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make eight rows. Press seams in each row in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

5) Join rows to make table runner top. Press seams in one direction. The table runner top should be 14-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1) Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.