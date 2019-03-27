Coffee Mug Rugs

Piece two mug rugs for the next time a friend comes over for coffee. Fabrics are from the Coffee Break collection by Timeless Treasures Fabrics .

Inspired by Tea Party from designer Heidi Staples

Quilt tester: Monique Jacobs

Materials for Two Mug Rugs

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

8" square each white-and-black polka dot and red polka dot

1⁄4 yard each black coffee print and white-and-red polka dot

Scraps of brown coffee bean print and black polka dot

2--10-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles lightweight fusible interfacing

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

PLUS SIGN MUG RUG

From white-and-black polka dot, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles

3--1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles

6--1-1⁄2" squares

From black coffee print, fussy-cut:

1--1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle

2--1-1⁄2" squares

From remaining black coffee print, cut:

1--10-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangle

2--1-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" rectangles

2--1-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

1--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle

2--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

8--1-1⁄2" squares

From brown coffee bean print, cut:

1--1-1⁄2 ×7-1⁄2" rectangle

SNOWBALL MUG RUG

From red polka dot, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles

3--1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles

6--1-1⁄2" squares

From black coffee print, fussy-cut:

1--3-1⁄2" square

From white-and-red polka dot, cut:

1--10-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangle

2--1-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" rectangles

2--1-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

1--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle

2--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

8--1-1⁄2" squares

From black polka dot, cut:

1--1-1⁄2 ×71⁄2" rectangle

Assemble Plus Sign Mug Rug

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out four white-and-black polka dot 1-1⁄2" squares and fussy-cut black coffee print 1-1⁄2" squares and 1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle.

7001504-8999-d1opt.jpg

2. Join pieces in top and bottom rows. Join rows to make Unit A. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of six black coffee print 1-1⁄2" squares.

4. Align marked black coffee print squares with ends of a white-and-black polka dot 1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 2; note direction of marked lines). Sew on marked lines. Trim seam allowances to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangles to make Unit B. The unit still should be 1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7001504-8999-d7opt.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together two white-and-black polka dot 1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2 rectangles and Unit A. Add remaining white-and-black polka dot 1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle and Unit B. Add black coffee print 1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle to left-hand edge to make Cup Unit. The unit should be 6-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7001504-8999-d8opt.jpg

6. Align a marked black coffee print square with one end of remaining white-and-black polka dot 1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 4; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle. Add a second marked black coffee print square to make Unit C. The unit still should be 1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7001504-8999-d9opt.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together remaining white-and-black polka dot 1-1⁄2" squares, one unmarked black coffee print 1-1⁄2" square, and Unit C. Add black coffee print 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles to make Handle Unit. The unit should be 2-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7001504-8999-d10opt.jpg

8. Align remaining marked black coffee print squares with ends of brown coffee bean print 1-1⁄2 ×7-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 6; note direction of marked lines). Sew on marked lines. Trim seam allowances to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangles to make Unit D. The unit still should be 1-1⁄2 ×7-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7001504-8999-d11opt.jpg

9. Sew together remaining unmarked black coffee print 1-1⁄2" square and Unit D to make Saucer Unit (Diagram 7). The unit should be 8-1⁄2 ×1-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7001504-8999-d12opt.jpg

10. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together Cup Unit and Handle Unit. Add Saucer Unit to make mug block. The block should be 8-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7001504-8999-d13opt.jpg

11. Referring to Diagram 9, sew black coffee print 1-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2 rectangles to opposite edges of mug block. Add black coffee print 1-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges to make mug rug top (Diagram 10). The unit should be 10-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7001504-8999-d14opt.jpg

7001504-8999-d15opt.jpg

12. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse one interfacing 10-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangle to wrong side of mug rug top.

13. With right sides together, sew together mug rug top and black coffee print 10-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangle, leaving a small opening for turning. Turn right side out. Using a chopstick or the eraser end of a pencil, push out corners. Hand-stitch opening closed.

14. Quilt as desired. Quilt tester Monique Jacobs used matching thread to outline-quilt the coffee mug shape and to topstitch 1⁄4" from mug rug edges.

Assemble Snowball Mug Rug

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of four red polka dot 1-1⁄2" squares.

2. Align marked red polka dot squares with opposite corners of fussy-cut black coffee print 3-1⁄2" square (Diagram 11; note direction of marked lines). Sew on marked lines. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangles. In the same manner, add remaining marked red polka dot squares to remaining corners to make Unit E.

7001504-8999-d2opt.jpg

3. Referring to photo on page 1 and Diagram 12 for fabric placement, repeat Assemble Plus Sign Mug Rug, steps 3-14, to finish Snowball Mug Rug.