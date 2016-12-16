Churn Dash Garden

Churn Dash blocks, accented with floral applique corners, take center stage on point in a charming table topper.

Designer: Deanne Eisenman

Materials

1⁄4 yard tan print No. 1 (blocks)

9×22" piece (fat eighth) each of red print No. 1, blue print No. 1, green print, blue print No. 2, and red print No. 2 (blocks,appliqués)

1⁄4 yard brown print (sashing, binding)

2⁄3 yard tan print No. 2 (setting triangles, border)

7⁄8 yard backing fabric

30" square batting

Finished quilt: 24" square

Finished block: 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Be sure to add a 3⁄16" seam allowance to appliqué pieces when cutting them out.

From tan print No. 1, cut:

8--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 triangles total

4--2-1⁄2" squares

16--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From red print No. 1, cut:

2--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total

4--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

4 of Pattern B

From blue print No. 1, cut:

2--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total

4--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

8 of Pattern E

From green print, cut:

2--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total

4--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

4 of Pattern C

From blue print No. 2, cut:

2--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total

4--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

4 of Pattern A

From brown print, cut:

3--1-1⁄4×42" binding strips

8--1×7-1⁄2" sashing strips

8--1×6-1⁄2" sashing strips

From red print No. 2, cut:

8 of Pattern D

From tan print No. 2, cut:

2--10-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 setting triangles total

2--2-1⁄4 ×24" border strips

2--2-1⁄4 ×20-1⁄2" border strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a tan print No. 1 triangle and a red print No. 1 triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press seam toward red print triangle. The triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

100526519_d1_600.jpg

2. Join a tan print No. 1--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangle and a blue print No. 1--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangle to make a block segment (Diagram 2). Press seam toward blue print. The block segment should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four block segments total.

100526520_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out four triangle-squares, four block segments, and a tan print No. 1--2-1⁄2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward block segments. Join rows to make a Churn Dash block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100526521_d3_600.jpg

4. Using blue print No. 1, green print, blue print No. 2, and red print No. 1 triangles and rectangles and referring to photo for placement, repeat steps 1–3 to make four Churn Dash blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Diagram 4, sew brown print 1×6-1⁄2" sashing strips to opposite edges of a Churn Dash block. Add brown print 1×7-1⁄2" sashing strips to remaining edges to make a sashed block. Press all seams toward sashing strips. The sashed block should be 7-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four sashed blocks total.

100526522_d4_600.jpg

2. Join four sashed blocks in pairs (Diagram 5). Press seams in opposite directions. Sew together pairs to make center unit. Press seam in one direction. The center unit should be 14-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100526523_d5_600.jpg

3. Sew tan print No. 2 setting triangles to opposite edges of center unit (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add setting triangles to remaining edges to make quilt center. Press all seams toward triangles. The quilt center should be 20-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100526524_qad_600.jpg

4. Sew tan print No. 2 short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add tan print No. 2 long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Appliqué Quilt Top

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange appliqués on quilt top; baste in place.

100526525_apd_600.jpg

2. Using threads that match the appliqué pieces and a small slip stitch, hand-appliqué each piece in place, turning under 3⁄16" seam allowance with your needle as you sew.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Deanne Eisenman machine-quilted a floral motif in the center of each Churn Dash block and a wavy line in the sashing strips. The setting triangles showcase a loose stipple, and around each appliqué shape she quilted an outline to mimic the appliqué pieces.

3. Bind with brown print binding strips using the single-fold method (Do not fold binding strip in half lengthwise, but fold raw edge under 1⁄4" before hand-stitching binding in place.)