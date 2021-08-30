Christmas Brights

Large Snowball blocks in a mix of colorful prints make a festive table runner for a holiday party.

INSPIRED BY: Winter Wonderland by designer Jen Daly

QUILTMAKER: Laura Boehnke

FINISHED TABLE RUNNER: 18-1⁄2×37"

FINISHED BLOCKS: 3-3⁄4" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄2 yard total assorted light prints (blocks)

2⁄3 yard total assorted medium and dark prints (blocks)

3⁄8 yard cream print (tree rows)

1⁄2 yard total assorted green prints(tree rows)

Assorted brown print scraps (tree rows)

1⁄3 yard red print (sashing, border)

1⁄3 yard green tone-on-tone stripe (binding)

1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

25×43" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From assorted light prints, cut:

96—1-1⁄2" squares (24 sets of 4 matching squares)

From assorted medium and dark prints, cut:

24—4-1⁄4" squares

From cream print, cut:

6 of Pattern B

2 each of patterns A andA reversed

6—1-1⁄4×3-3⁄4" rectangles

4—1-1⁄4×2-1⁄8" rectangles

From assorted green prints, cut:

8 of Pattern B

From assorted brown prints, cut:

8—1×1-1⁄4" rectangles

From red print, cut:

2—2×34" border strips

2—2×18-1⁄2" border strips

2—1-3⁄4×15-1⁄2" sashing strips

From green tone-on-tone stripe, cut:

Enough 2-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to total 130" for binding

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted light print 1-1⁄2" square.

2. Align a marked light print square with one corner of a medium or dark print 4-1⁄4" square (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. In same manner, add matching marked light print squares to remaining corners of medium or dark print square to make a Snowball block. The block should be 4-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

Christmas Brights

3. Repeat Step 2 to make 24 Snowball blocks total.

Assemble Tree Rows

1. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out one cream print A triangle, one cream print A reversed triangle, three cream print B triangles, two cream print 1-1⁄4×2-1⁄8" rectangles, three cream print 1-1⁄4×3-3⁄4" rectangles, four assorted green print B triangles, and four assorted brown print 1×1-1⁄4" rectangles in two rows.

Christmas Brights

2. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams toward cream print triangles and rectangles.

3. Join rows to make a tree row. Press seams in one direction. The tree row should be 15-1⁄2×4-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make a second tree row.

Assemble Table Runner Top

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, sew together Snowball blocks in six horizontal rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make table runner center. Press seams in one direction. The table runner center should be 151⁄2×23" including seam allowances.

Christmas Brights

2. Add red print 1-3⁄4×15-1⁄2" sashing strips to short edges of table runner center. Press seams toward sashing.

3. Join tree rows to short edges of table runner center (Table Runner Assembly Diagram; note orientation of treetops). Press seams toward sashing.

4. Sew red print 2×34" border strips to long edges of table runner center. Join red print 2×18-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete table runner top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Nancy Sharr machine-quilted a pebble design in each Snowball block and angular branches in each treetop.